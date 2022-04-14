High time for a 420 show with The Grouch & Eligh

Hip hop artists The Grouch & Eligh will headline a 420 celebration Wednesday, April 20, at Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

The duo has been recording together since 2000, when they released G&E Music Vol. 1 & 2, but each has also enjoyed a prolific solo career of his own. The two have been known for partnering with other hip hop artists such as Atmosphere, CunninLynguists, and Zion I as both MCs and producers. The Grouch & Eligh are also founding members of the Living Legends, an underground hip hop collaborative based in Los Angeles.

The Grouch & Eligh’s most recent collaborative release, What Would Love Do, dropped in 2021, featuring the mellow single “Dreams” as well as the motivational “Run” featuring Pigeon John.

“Eligh and I love to record music together. For the most part, we see eye to eye in and out of the studio,” said The Grouch. “We make music with a message, music that people can get something out of.”

The Grouch & Eligh won’t be alone for their Miners Foundry show. They will be joined by DJ Fresh, AMP Live, Galactik Vibes, Tha Connected 1, DJ Stepdaddy, and 2HK for what promises to be a stellar show for anyone observing this most underground of holidays.





The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and performing artists remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests are encouraged to review Miners Foundry safety protocols before purchasing tickets.

This show will offer standing/dancing space with limited seating. For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center