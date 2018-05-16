Hidden treasure: Local plants, arts and crafts, antiques and used items will be on display Camptonville’s annual plant sale and flea market
May 16, 2018
Camptonville's annual plant sale and flea market returns with a new location: the Lost Nugget field, 16448 Highway 49 in Camptonville, eight miles north of Nevada City on Highway 49.
The sale takes place on Saturday (rain date May 26), starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending 2:30 p.m. Vendors will be selling local plant starts, antique and used items, arts and crafts, and food.
The sale is highly prized by locals because of the availability of high quality starter plants for the garden, including heirloom tomatoes and locally adapted vegetables and fruits.
Local produce may also be available, such as mushrooms and spring vegetables.
For vendor information, call 530-288-5016 or email calendarcville@gmail.com.
The event is sponsored by Camptonville Community Partnership and Camptonville Community Center.
Source: Camptonville Community Center
