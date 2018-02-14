Heroes & outlaws: Johnny & Dee Price with the Rhythm Riders take the stage in Auburn

INFO: For more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call the box office at 530-885-0156.

WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way in Auburn

WHAT: Johnny & Dee Price with the Rhythm Riders

The Rhythm Riders, fronted by vocalists Johnny and Dee Price, expand on their popular Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline tribute to present hits of the legends who inspired them, including the great George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Chuck Berry, Brenda Lee, Tammy Wynette, and Linda Ronstadt.

Johnny Price, who is known for his portrayal of Johnny Cash, will be performing some of his favorite artists that influenced him during what he considers to be the best era of country music.

Award-winning vocalist Dee Price masterfully captures the unique style of some of America's greatest female vocalists while The Rhythm Riders give attention to every detail, from the creative musical arrangements to the melodic harmonies.

The Rhythm Riders have played for sold out crowds throughout California, Nevada and Arizona at venues such as Harrah's in Reno, Thunder Valley Casino, and Silverado Country Club.

The Rhythm Riders are: Larry Tracy — Pedal Steel, Guitars; Clint Warner — Lead Guitar, Vocals; Bob Robbins — Drums; and James Arrington — Bass.

Interested guests are encourage to buy tickets early as this show will sell out.

Tickets are $35 and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 985 Lincoln Way in Auburn.