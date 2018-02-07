Here comes Mr. Sun — Darol Anger brings his quartet to Odd Fellow Lodge in Nevada City

Fiddler and part-time Nevada County resident Darol Anger brings his quartet, Mr. Sun, to Nevada City for a concert at the Odd Fellows Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 15. Mr. Sun comprises three generations of the sharpest minds to apply themselves to the American string music.

With the jazz-oriented Turtle Island String Quartet, Darol Anger popularized new techniques for playing on string instruments. The virtuosic "Chambergrass" groups Darol Anger's "Republic Of Strings," "Psychograss," and the long-lived Anger-Marshall Duo feature his compositions and arrangements.

His Grammy-nomimated folk-jazz group Montreux was the original musical model for the New Adult Contemporary radio format. The David Grisman Quintet forged a new genre of acoustic string band music with Darol's fertile inventiveness.

Working with some of the world's great improvising string musicians, among them Stephane Grappelli, Mark O'Connor, Tony Rice, Bela Fleck and Vassar Clements, has contributed to the development of Anger's signature voice, both as a player and a composer.

In addition to performing all over the world, he has recorded and produced scores of important recordings since 1977, is a MacDowell and UCross Fellow, and has received numerous composers' residencies and grants. He has been a featured soloist on dozens of recordings and motion picture soundtracks. He is an Associate Professor at the Berklee School of music.

Joe K. Walsh is recognized as one of the foremost contemporary mandolinists, with four award-winning years in the Gibson Brothers. Walsh has also won acclaim and affection for his vocals and his guitar and octave mandolin work.

Grant Gordy's work has been widely recognized fusing jazz and bluegrass concepts to an unprecedented degree.

Assuming the guitarist role in the fabled David Grisman Quintet, a spot previously held by such notables as Tony Rice, Mark O'Connor, Frank Vignola and Mike Marshall, has confirmed Grant Gordy as a pre-eminent young voice on acoustic guitar.

David Grisman said Gordy "belongs to the new elite of American acoustic practitioners who are pushing the ever-expanding envelope of a musical frontier."

The musical points-of-view in Mr. Sun are so strong and personal that one might imagine the group could explode but for the palpable love and humor that emanate from every note they play.

The group means to take a relaxed approach to rewriting its own chapter in the American Music Saga, with its latest recording on Compass Records, entitled "The People Need Light."