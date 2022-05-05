Help Off Broadstreet keep going

Phase two of the Off Broadstreet plan to re-invigorate their audiences, this truly zany musical comedy has been their most requested repeat production and has become something of a local phenomenon and adult “cult classic,” having been performed more than a dozen times in the theater’s thirty-three year history. Originating in Seattle in the early 1980s, “Angry Housewives“ has not lost its appeal for audiences of both sexes, all (adult) age groups and all walks of life, who continue to delight in sharing the struggles and triumphs of four conservative middle-aged women who enter a punk-rock band contest in hopes of winning the prize money. The effect that the ladies’ enterprise has on the men in their lives provides the classic formula for brilliant musical comedy. The themes in “Angry Housewives” are universal, and the overall feeling, as in all Off Broadstreet productions, is one of pure outrageous fun. Due to some adult language and themes, “Angry Housewives” may not be suitable for all family members. Please call for further information

“Angry Housewives” features an all-veteran cast; including Tina Marie Kelley as Jetta, the downtrodden housewife turned punk-rock lead singer, Danny McCammon as the infamous and legendary “Lewd Fingers,” Andrew Kerr as Larry, Nadia White as Bev, Kate Haight as Carol and Jay Barker as Wally. They are joined by talented newcomers Tracie Nickle as Wendi and Parker Eimerl as the rebellious teenager Tim. “Angry Housewives” is produced through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. and Concord Theatricals.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for Friday and Saturday performances. Local American Roots singer/songwriter Jennifer Knapp provides pre-show entertainment for the Sunday matinees. For further information, including recently modified COVID-19 protocols, or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

“Angry Housewives“ by A.M. Collins and Chad Henry will play for five weekends at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre at 305 Commercial Street in Nevada City. Evening performances are at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 6, 7, 13, 14, 27, 28, June 3, 4, 10 and 11. Admission is $35. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. Sunday May 15 and 29 Admission is $30.

Source: Off Broadstreet