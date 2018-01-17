‘hEARt Slam’ at the Open Book in Grass Valley

Local writers and performers Sands Hall, Chris Olander, and Grace Totherow will present memorized original material at "hEARt Slam" at 6 p.m. Friday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

The mic will also be open to audience members. Tickets are $10 and available at the door and in advance at tinyurl.com/slamgv. Extra donations will also be welcome at this fundraiser for Sierra Writers.

Sands Hall's works include the novel "Catching Heaven, the instructional Tools of the Writer's Craft," and a memoir, "Flunk." Her short stories have appeared in New England Review, Iowa Review and Green Mountains Review.

Chris Olander is an "incandescent action artist of musical image phrasing patterns in ecstatic sound bouquets," — that is, a poet.

Grace Totherow graduated with a BA in Dance from Hollins University in 2001. She is a writer, musician, dancer, mentor, and American-Sign-Language/English interpreter.

Light refreshment will be available for purchase during the event.