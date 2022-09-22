‘Hear the silence within:’ Tamamura, Hinrichs perform in Grass Valley

The new sound collaboration by Miyu Tamamura and Ludi Hinrichs generates pure and powerful harmonics, creating an experience of magic and depth of the present moment. Together they glide on the edge of Yin and Yang, blending delicate and potent vibrations that transcend time.

Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to host RESONANCE ~Yin Yang Sound Journey ~ on September 25. The new sound collaboration by Miyu Tamamura and Ludi Hinrichs generates pure and powerful harmonics, creating an experience of magic and depth of the present moment. Together they glide on the edge of Yin and Yang, blending delicate and potent vibrations that transcend time.

Ludi’s keyboard is perfectly matched with Miyu’s crystal singing bowls in the ancient Pythagorean tuning. Their music permeates space for one to simultaneously experience stillness and expansion. The sound journey is inclusive and universal, breaking the concepts of traditional concerts, entertainment, music and meditation. The spontaneous improvisation that merges and flows is at the core of their artistic expression. Ludi and Miyu believe the experience of harmony and resonance balances Yin and Yang energies within ourselves, opening us to joy and freeing our hearts and souls. They invite you to come and hear the silence within.

Nevada City’s Ludi Hinrichs has worked as a professional composer, arranger, pianist, trombonist and vocalist since 1966. He works in the fields of jazz, classical, avant-garde and the classical music of North India. His concerts include duo performances with minimalist Terry Riley, Beat poet Gary Snyder and former members of the Duke Ellington Orchestra led by trombonist Arthur Baron. Mr. Hinrichs has collaborated with numerous poets, visual artists and dancers over the years, and has had his own groups perform at the California WorldFest here in Grass Valley. Recordings include Kairos/Kronos, Mountains and Rivers Without End, Whimsey — with his 6-piece group, ChickenBonz; and Loss, Remembrance and Emergence dedicated to his late wife, Karen. His 2021 release is Dissonance, Awakening and Resonance, a live recording with special guest Joe Fajen on tabla.

Miyu’s commitment to transformation and healing is the very energy that plays her orchestra of Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls, returning us to the silence within. She teaches the monthly program of Sound Healing Meditation at Mountain Stream Meditation Center in Nevada City where community members come to meditate together. Miyu’s experiential approach to truth, her spiritual discipline and Japanese heritage are infused in all her artistic expressions including Sound Healing, Japanese Calligraphy and Shiatsu Therapy. She lives in the beautiful Sierra foothills with her husband Perry and two cats.

This special sound journey will begin with a tea social in the lobby at 3 p.m. followed by the performance at 4 p.m. and all proceeds benefit The Center for the Arts. Don’t miss the unique RESONANCE ~Yin Yang Sound Journey~ on September 25.

Source: The Center for the Arts