He sings! He scores! — Five for Fighting brings new project to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $47 Member, $52 General public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHAT: Five for Fighting with string quartet

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Chart-topping singer/songwriter John Ondrasik brings his current project featuring a string quartet to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Friday.

Never has the phrase "he shoots, he scores" been more applicable than when mentioning rabid hockey fan John Ondrasik.

The Los Angeles native, who goes by Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fist-a-cuffs), burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since.

In his career, Ondrasik has sold over 2.5 million albums including 2004's "Battle for Everything," which spawned the 2X platinum "100 Years," which continues to melt hearts, provide all ages with an instant case of nostalgia. Other hits have included "The Riddle," "World," "Chances" and "What If." His music has been featured in 350 films, TV shows and advertisements ranging from the "The Blind Side" to "Hawaii Five-O."

"Music is the great healer as well as being a unique vehicle in raising awareness and funds for important causes," he explains.

Ondrasik is a featured speaker from Ted Talks to the Salk Institute. He's also graced The Kennedy Center stage, performed for world leaders and presidents, and contributed special performance for NASA to commemorate the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Mission.

Recommended Stories For You

When not writing tunes, Ondrasik is putting pen to paper for his other passion: sports. The avid Stanley Cup Champion Los Angeles Kings fan has been a sports commentator for SI.com, the Kings, and a guest on everything from Jim Rome to ESPN SportsCenter, the latter of which he became the first "band" to appear and perform.

"I recognize the immature shallowness of the adult sports fan obsession, but I've always had it. Lakers as a kid, UCLA, Kings etc … Many folks use music as their escape, I imagine sports as mine. Writing is a kick as I've always had a fantasy to be a sports reporter/writer," he said gleefully.