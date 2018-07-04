Have lunch with some Bach at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Grass Valley

Bach's Lunch Concerts will present its third season of beautiful and eclectic chamber music beginning on Tuesday, July 10, and continuing every Tuesday until July 31, at St. Joseph's Chapel in Grass Valley.

The first concert will feature the North Star Piano Trio: Violinist Kristen Autry, cellist Alexandra Roedder, and pianist Lynn Schugren, in some lushly romantic early 20th trios by Croatian composer Dora Pejacevic and Swedish composer Laura Netzel.

On July 17, master musician guitarist Louis Valentine Johnson and violinist Richard Altenbach, will offer a concert of original works by Johnson, and a collection of collaborative works which they are soon to record.

The July 24 concert will feature highlights from the Young Composers Project for this year, in which they collaborated with South Yuba River Citizens League and wrote pieces inspired by the rivers and waterways. These pieces will be played by the local professionals.

The last concert on July 31 will feature Sacramento violinist Anita Felix, and Berkeley pianist Miles Graber. Both musicians are well known and respected chamber musicians, and have been in works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann and others.

Admission to the concert is $10. The doors open at 11:50 a.m., and the concerts last approximately an hour.

Music lovers are encouraged to attend, and if they so choose, to bring a lunch or snacks for the concert.