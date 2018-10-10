Haunted tours with Mark Lyon in Nevada County

COST: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Admission fee is paid at the tour location. Reservations are not taken. Guests need merely to show up at the tour departure location at the time of the tour. Private tours may be arranged for other dates and times upon request

WHERE: Haunted Grass Valley tours will depart from the Grass Valley Library at 207 Mill Street. Haunted Nevada City tours will depart from 210 Broad Street

WHEN: Haunted Grass Valley tours will be given at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Haunted Nevada City tours will be given at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 20 and 27 and Halloween

As darkness falls and shadows lengthen, Nevada City, illuminated by flickering gas lamps, and Grass Valley, its storefronts concealing dark secrets behind their attractively painted exteriors, become the perfect setting for a ghost story.

Or, perhaps, one should say ghost stories for Nevada County harbors more than its fair share of lingering spirits and for the 15th year, actor, writer and storyteller, Mark Lyon, will again offer his Haunted Nevada City and Haunted Grass Valley historical walking tours exploring the stories behind the many ghosts said still to reside among us.

"One of the joys of conducting these tours is the opportunity to offer an element of street theatre in my telling of our local stories," said Lyon.

Lyon has enchanted audiences from Orlando, Flo., to Victoria, British Columbia, and across the Atlantic in stately castles in Ireland with his original one-man plays, and has shared true ghost stories on television and radio shows across the United Sates.

"Each year the tours change a little as I learn new stories which keep the tours fresh," Lyon said. "Although due to circumstances beyond my control, I will no longer be able to conduct public tours through the interior of the Holbrooke Hotel on my Grass Valley tour, I will, however, still be sharing a wealth of stories about what I believe may well be the mot haunted hotel in the world while standing across the street."

As the number of attendees on both tours seems to increase with each successive year, Lyon suggests that guests wishing to avoid a crowd consider choosing one of the earlier tour dates.

For more information call 530-265-6877 or email mlyon@hauntedisles.com.