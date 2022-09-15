Harvesting the dream of a happy holiday meal

The upcoming holidays are a time of thanksgiving, good cheer and sumptuous feasts – but not for everybody.

Some people in Nevada County will go hungry – but not if the Food Bank of Nevada County can help it.

Saturday night at the historic North Star House, the Food Bank of Nevada County is holding its first Harvest Moon fundraiser.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to provide holiday meals for hungry people in our community,” said Nicole McNeely, executive director of the Food Bank.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday evening, guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner catered by The Ham Stand of Nevada City with fresh, local food from the area’s top ranchers, farmers and restaurants.

Guests can try their luck for valuable raffle prizes or just buy other items at auction. All the money from this event will go to buying food for the holidays, McNeely promised.

The genre-defying band Dream and the Dreamer will provide dinner and dancing music for the evening.

WHAT’S FOR DINNER?

Jason Jillson, owner of The Ham Stand, confirmed beef, pork and vegetarian main dishes will be served at three separate stations. Because everything will be donated fresh, he said he couldn’t predict the exact menu by press time.

McNeely said Jillson is a true artisan of fine dining.

Nevada City Winery and 1849 Brewing Company will offer the evening’s libations.

Each place setting will have an attractive charger guests may take home. The chargers are literally made from the wooden pallets bulk food is delivered on at the Food Bank warehouse, McNeely affirmed.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Raffle tickets have been on sale in advance of the event and will be for sale before the drawing. Top prize is a tricked-out electric bicycle from Sierra E-bike of Penn Valley.

Auctioneer John Renwick of RE/MAX Gold will accept bids on prizes ranging from a hand-crafted garden bench to dinner for 10 by The Ham Stand.

Other items up for auction are an ice chest full of microbrews, a day of water activities at Scott’s Flat Lake, fine art from local artists and items yet to be announced. “Donations are still coming in,” McNeely said last week.

LIVING THE DREAM

“We fell in love with them,” McNeely said of the popular band Dream and the Dreamer.

These highly versatile musicians will perform trans-generational classics from the ‘70s to now. And they throw in a few originals of their own.

For this show, the boyz in the band are Ray Laflin (guitar, vocals), Brian Waag (keyboards, vocals), Jeff “Hip Daddy” Marshall (bass, vocals) and Beau Askew (drums).

While people are still eating, the music will be mellow, mostly acoustic, Laflin said. Think Neil Young, James Taylor.

And then there will be dancing to Warren Zevon, Santana, Tom Petty. “We rock it out,” Laflin said.

Contrary to what people might expect, the name Dream and the Dreamer doesn’t refer to anybody in the band. It refers to an esoteric concept from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle.

Laflin explained it this way: “We’re all dreamers and we’re living the dream.”

FOOD BILL

When McNeely came on board in 2019, 24,881 individual servings were given out. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, servings rose to 97,219. Already this year, she said, “We’ve served over 61,000 individual servings – and we haven’t even gotten to the busiest time of the year!”

Tax-deductible tickets are $100 each, and only 200 are being sold to keep the evening intimate. “I hope to personally engage with every guest,” McNeely said.

“All the money we raise will go to feeding people for the holidays,” McNeely emphasized.

“Our community is relying on us to keep up the fight against food insecurity and we can’t do it without your help,” she said.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.com .

KNOW & GO WHAT: Harvest Moon fundraiser with Dream and the Dreamer WHO: Food Bank of Nevada County WHERE: North Star House, 12075 Auburn Rd, Grass Valley WHEN: 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 ADMISSION: $100 per person TICKETS: http://www.foodbankofnc.org and 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, Grass Valley MORE INFO: (530) 272-3796 info@foodbankofnc.org

(L-R) Beau Askew, Jeff “Hip Daddy” Marshall, Ray Laflin and Brian Waag comprise Dream and the Dreamer. They will perform at the Harvest Moon benefit for the Food Bank of Nevada County at the North Star House Saturday evening.

Photo by Tom Durkin

FILE — Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely dons a festive hat while helping to fill vehicles with food in this 2020 file photo. About 1,200 families were served Thursday according to McNeely.

Photo by Elias Funez

FILE — The Julia Morgan designed North Star House is is pictured in this July 2021 file photo.

Photo by Elias Funez