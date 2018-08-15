Harvesting Hope: The second annual Caladrius Network fundraiser celebration at The Stone House in Nevada City

TICKETS: Available online at EventBrite.com and http://www.stonehouse.io , or call 530-265-5050. Fundraiser All Access is $95, dinner alone is $80, and the concert alone is $20

WHEN: Dinner at 6 p.m., concert from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday

WHAT: Harvesting Hope: A Night of Dining, Dancing and Live Music. The 2nd annual Caladrius Network Fundraiser Celebration, dinner with music by The DooDads, concert and dancing with The Dogon Lights, Ryan Herr, and DJ Redlocks

Caladrius? What's Caladrius? According to Roman and medieval mythology, the Caladrius is a snow-white bird that lives in the king's house. It is said to be able to take the sickness of the people it visits into itself and then fly away, dispersing the sickness and healing both itself and the sick person.

So, a fundraiser to protect the Caladrius? Not exactly. But the Caladrius is an apt metaphor for seeking to protect and heal catastrophically sick children. The mythical Caladrius itself doesn't need any protecting.

And quite a fundraiser it is: a farm-to-table dinner, with music by The DooDads, a concert by West Oakland exotic, ethno-electric Dogon Lights, local celeb Ryan Herr and late-night dancing to the magic of DJ Redlocks, in the surroundings of the historic Stone House in Nevada City.

The Caladrius Network

The Caladrius Network was founded in 2016 by Forrest Hurd, Penn Valley resident and father of Silas Hurd, who suffers from a rare form of intractable epilepsy. After four healthy years and with no warnings Silas was suddenly having several hundred seizures a month and sometimes more than a thousand.

Conventional medicines failed. The family turned to cannabis medicine. Hurd partnered with cannabis collectives to develop new cannabinoid profiles. Eventually a medicine was found that helped reduce Silas' seizures by 90 percent, and at times stopped his seizures for months.

Fighting for children with catastrophic illness

Hurd started a fight that began with protecting Silas and quickly became a fight for all children whose medical needs are too easily dismissed in a skeptical regulatory environment.

Caladrius Network volunteers provide a setting for families of children with rare and devastating illnesses to learn about cannabis medicine options and to access the exact medicine the children need, at no cost to the family. Many of these families are left with no medical options other than cannabis, which for some conditions may be the only effective medicine.

The Network has helped hundreds of families achieve what was once thought impossible: enabling catastrophically-ill children with "untreatable" conditions to leave hospitals and return home with hope for the future.

The Fundraiser

The Caladrius Network holds one big fundraiser a year. This year it will start at 6 p.m. Friday, presented by The Stone House and the Caladrius Network of Nevada County to further the Network's mission to help families of catastrophically ill children in our county and beyond and provide access to potentially life-saving treatments. A portion of each ticket goes to the Network.

Raffle tickets will be sold in the evening, including a silent auction. It's a grand line-up of over seven hours of entertainment, including a four-and-a-half-hour concert of live music and dancing.

The music: The Dogon Lights

The Dogon Lights comes from West Oakland by way of West Africa, a unique ethno-electric, and ethno-eclectic, quintet. Pronounced "doe-gone," the name comes from Mali. The Dogon people are renowned for their animated mask dances — and love of astronomy.

Dogon Lights is a high energy feast melding cultures and genres. Their music, influenced by, you name it, hip-hop, electronica, funk, reggae, rock, trance and world music traditions from Mali to Brazil, is an absorbing blend of electro-acoustic exotica.

The five play an unusual array of instruments. The expected guitar, bass, drums and vocals mingle with the sounds of the camel-skinned sintir, the Malian flute, the jaw-harp, hip-hop drums and West African djembe.

The band's latest album "Ride It," released in 2017, is a striking mélange of sounds and moods from many cultures, from the sound of thumping drums to entrancing, and enticing, chants — and Oakland hip hop.

Ryan Herr

Nevada City wizard Ryan Herr has been weaving his mix of live and electronic music for festivals, events and ecstatic dances worldwide for 20 years.

His music is much enjoyed for its unique blend of genres and cultures, and the vigorous improvisation he incorporates into his live sets.

Herr is also known for his collaborations and performances with The Polish Ambassador, Wildlight and Ayla Nereo. He has become a featured artist as well as producer for many of their albums and The Polish Ambassador's label Jumpsuit Records.

Herr's musical background is diverse and his interests wide-ranging. He has been creating music for yoga, dance, film and meditation throughout his career, performing at major festivals around the country, focusing much of his attention on the healing aspects of music and dance.

DJ Redlocks

And the evening will end in the spinning hands of DJ Redlocks, a long-time KVMR broadcaster and purveyor of live and recorded reggae to Northern California concerts, clubs and parties for over 25 years.

Redlocks was a co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the popular roots-rock-reggae band Mystafya. Mystafya officially disbanded in 2008 but its happy reunions keep its popular mystic alive.

Charles Atthill is a freelance music writer and KVMR broadcaster. He lives in Alta Sierra.