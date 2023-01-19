Janis Joplin was born in Port Arthur, Texas January 19, 1943, marking this year her 80th birthday! LeGacy presents is proud to present “Happy Birthday Janis (again!)” in its annual birthday salute to Joplin this coming Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.
LeGacy owner and producer Sue LeGate-Halford returns with her well known and colorful renditions of Joplin’s greatest hits and many more artists of that time and beyond.
“People like this concert because of the variety of music we put out there,” LeGate-Halford said. “It’s certainly not just Janis Joplin. It’s a nod to all the music of her time, with some contemporary stuff thrown in. It appeals to all ages, which makes it the most fun for us! I am so lucky to share the stage with such talented people that feel the same way about bringing this very unique variety of music to the Nevada Theatre.”
Sharing that stage is LeGate-Halford’s husband Dave (Dave and the Cool Beans) who’s searing vocals are a backbone of the show, along with his guitar work, this time playing bass.
“Dave’s voice is great, and unique. He’s been compared to Van Morrison vocally, but I think it’s even more unique than that,” LeGate-Halford said. “He’s really a joy to listen to! Paul Turner is our lead guitar player, and he is awesome. Paul’s wife Claire is on keyboards, and they both sing well, so we have a well rounded ‘family’ and it’s a lot more fun to play with people you love. Our drummer, John Basa, has been with us since the beginning, and he is terrific! Love this whole group!”
While the musical focus is on the 60s (Jefferson Airplane, Sonny & Cher, The Beatles, Moody Blues, The Doors, Petula Clark and more), this variety show also features hits by Amy Winehouse, 4 Non Blondes, The Pretenders, Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty and other contemporary artists. Something for everyone indeed.
Tickets for Happy Birthday Janis (again!) are $20 in advance, $22 day of show, with special reserved seating available at $35. Call (530) 268 5419 or visit http://www.legacypresents.com.
The Food Bank of Nevada County will run and supply concessions, with all the proceeds going directly to the Food Bank.