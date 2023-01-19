Janis Joplin was born in Port Arthur, Texas January 19, 1943, marking this year her 80th birthday! LeGacy presents is proud to present “Happy Birthday Janis (again!)” in its annual birthday salute to Joplin this coming Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

LeGacy owner and producer Sue LeGate-Halford returns with her well known and colorful renditions of Joplin’s greatest hits and many more artists of that time and beyond.