Friday, August 11: Tim High & The Mighty at 9:45 p.m., $10
Leading up to their headlining performance at the Deer Creek Festival at Pioneer Park on September 9, Tim High & The Mighty make a triumphant return to the Crazy Horse. No one can contend that “rock ‘n roll is dead” after absorbing the awesome power of this Truckee band. Led by our trusty sound engineer Tim High (a regular guest attraction with Band Beyond Description), The Mighty is driven by the full-hearted gusto of his vocal talent. Their thoughtfully-selected repertoire of classic rock favorites takes you down the memory lane of 1970s radio with Tim’s passionate delivery making these songs seem like his own.
The band is all juiced up and ready to go with the addition of new guitar ace, David Faber. The backbone of The Mighty is the vicious rhythm section of John “Morty” Morton on bass and Tim Stiletto on drums. These guys will take you back to that freedom you felt, rocking out to your favorite band in college. Come show some love for the man who makes the Crazy Horse sound so good on a regular basis!
Saturday, August 12: TV Broken 3rd Eye Open w/ Katie Skene. Opening Set by: Seth D Rides the Sonic Wave at 9 p.m., $15
When TV Broken 3rd Eye Open takes the stage, they open a portal into an alternate dimension of sonic possibility. This eclectic and versatile band fuses a matrix of styles into a psychedelic explosion of sound. Built on a foundation of exotic world music, in recent years they have injected their own spin on Americana jam-rock. With the addition of the remarkable, luminescent Katie Skene on guitar and vocals, it seems there is nothing this band can’t do.
Over the past eight years, TV Broken have established themselves at music festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle, Symbiosis, Lucidity, Burning Man, Serenity, Gathering, Santa Cruz Music Festival, New Orleans Jazzfest and many others. They have a special connection with the community here in Nevada City and are extremely excited to be back.
Seth D Rides The Sonic Wave
Seth D presents an acoustic journey utilizing loops, percussion, and multiple effects to provide a rich sonic experience of deep, soulful, and psychedelic jams. Just the perfect thing to set the tone for the headlining set from TV Broken.
Tuesday, August 15: Hanna Juanita & Mose Wilson w/ Opening Set by Caltucky 9 p.m., $15
It takes a lot these days to stand out in the crowded field of country honky-tonk musicians in Nashville. Hanna Juanita has that special something that plants her firmly in the long line of classic singers like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton. Her ability to crystallize a wide range of emotions through her songwriting also sets her apart. We have a very special treat on this midsummer Tuesday night as Hanna and her band—featuring excellent guitarist/singer Mose Wilson—turn Nevada City into Nashville West.
The pride of the Gold Country, Caltucky has outgrown its initial status as an underground phenomenon. Establishing itself as an unmistakable force within the Nor Cal jamgrass scene, the impact of their performances grows more powerful by the day. Since we last saw these guys here at the Crazy Horse in October, they’ve opened for Dead Winter Carpenters at the Crystal Bay Club and stood out among an all-star lineup at the Hog Farm Hideaway. The gospel of Caltucky is catching on!
Influenced by traditional and progressive bluegrass, they also incorporate inspiration from the realms of jam-rock, soul, and even jazz. This is a hard-grooving unit on a collective mission to set dancefloors ablaze. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of melodic currents flowing through their wealth of compositions. Sonic experimentation is also a running thread with a tasteful nod to the great Billy Strings. Along with catchy originals, they take an innovative approach to covers, reinventing songs to the audience’s delight. Their fanbase is bursting with enthusiasm which contributes to a pervasive sense of joy at every Caltucky show.