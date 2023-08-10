Friday, August 11: Tim High & The Mighty at 9:45 p.m., $10

Leading up to their headlining performance at the Deer Creek Festival at Pioneer Park on September 9, Tim High & The Mighty make a triumphant return to the Crazy Horse. No one can contend that “rock ‘n roll is dead” after absorbing the awesome power of this Truckee band. Led by our trusty sound engineer Tim High (a regular guest attraction with Band Beyond Description), The Mighty is driven by the full-hearted gusto of his vocal talent. Their thoughtfully-selected repertoire of classic rock favorites takes you down the memory lane of 1970s radio with Tim’s passionate delivery making these songs seem like his own.