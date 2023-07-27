Knuf—Saturday, July 29, 9:45 p.m.
Not far from where gold was first discovered in the Sierra Foothills, a band calling itself Knuf has emerged with similarly auspicious tidings. When they hit the stage, they attack each moment with laser-focused intensity. Influences from certain legendary jam bands are evident, yet they are committed to applying their own strokes to the canvas. Tasty improv jams are led by liquid guitar and propelled by a forceful rhythm section. If only dancing was always this easy.
There is no shortage of bands that can jam, but Knuf sets itself apart with a remarkable vocal presence led by guitarist Matt Gillies. The man is oozing with soul and swagger. He can suddenly shift into Motown mode and leave you with your jaw on the floor. The other original member is Cory Fitch who is a driving force behind the kit and always brings an infectious energy to the table.
It seems that every time the band returns to the Crazy Horse, they are intent on making a new statement on the direction of their sound. Last time they injected more jazz sensibilities into their funky, jam band identity, with a complex, multi-layered approach. The recent additions of bassist Santiago Ibarra and saxophonist/vocalist CJ Clark were a key element in that equation. These ferocious players have crystallized the identity of Knuf and immediately propelled them to unprecedented heights.
Midnight North’s career is a long and winding story told with vivid color and emotion through its ever-expanding songbook. This Bay Area-based group of multi-instrumentalists has deep songwriting roots in folk and Americana. They are old souls who gracefully bridge the gap between the immortal sounds of the ‘70s and the cutting-edge rhythm of today. Rolling Stone hailed Midnight North as the “Best New Act” in its review of 2018’s Peach Music Festival saying the band “takes the best parts of roots music and weaves them into a tapestry of rock and Americana.”
Guitarists Grahame Lesh and Elliott Peck, along with bassist Connor O’Sullivan (now a Nevada City resident), converged in San Francisco in 2012 like a lightning bolt of destiny. Midnight North was built upon this serendipitous connection as well as Grahame and Elliott’s powerful original repertoires. The band was solidified in 2016 when Nathan Graham came into the picture. Bringing on the well-seasoned drummer — along with his banjo playing, singing, and songwriting skills – represented a big step forward.
Since then, they’ve continued to build a passionate following through stellar studio releases and a tireless schedule, touring prominent venues and festivals around the country. Grahame and Elliott also make time to appear as members of Phil Lesh and Friends, collaborating with some of the most acclaimed artists on the scene. They are two of the most complementary guitarists you’ll see with an undeniable synergy that makes audiences swoon. The rhythm section of Connor and Nathan keeps the groove cradled in the pocket and the dancefloors bouncing. Midnight North’s previous visits to the Crazy Horse have left indelible impressions and their triumphant return in the Days Between assures the continuation of that tradition.