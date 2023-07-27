Knuf—Saturday, July 29, 9:45 p.m.

Not far from where gold was first discovered in the Sierra Foothills, a band calling itself Knuf has emerged with similarly auspicious tidings. When they hit the stage, they attack each moment with laser-focused intensity. Influences from certain legendary jam bands are evident, yet they are committed to applying their own strokes to the canvas. Tasty improv jams are led by liquid guitar and propelled by a forceful rhythm section. If only dancing was always this easy.