Band Beyond Description: Thursday, August 17, 9:30 p.m., $20

If the Grateful Dead is your religion, then the Crazy Horse is your church when Third Thursday rolls around. Every month Jonny Mojo (Achilles Wheel) and Gary Campus (Deadbeats) host a cast of the finest musicians from around the region to conjure lightning in a bottle. BBD is a gathering point for everyone who wants to plug into the feeling of what it was like going to a Dead show. The music that bubbles forth from these nights captures the spontaneous, primal, orgasmic spirit that so many of us crave. Jonny is a proverbial pied-piper who guides the flock to the promised land with his incredibly versatile guitar playing and passion for the music coursing through his veins.