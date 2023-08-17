Band Beyond Description: Thursday, August 17, 9:30 p.m., $20
If the Grateful Dead is your religion, then the Crazy Horse is your church when Third Thursday rolls around. Every month Jonny Mojo (Achilles Wheel) and Gary Campus (Deadbeats) host a cast of the finest musicians from around the region to conjure lightning in a bottle. BBD is a gathering point for everyone who wants to plug into the feeling of what it was like going to a Dead show. The music that bubbles forth from these nights captures the spontaneous, primal, orgasmic spirit that so many of us crave. Jonny is a proverbial pied-piper who guides the flock to the promised land with his incredibly versatile guitar playing and passion for the music coursing through his veins.
The special guests on this occasion are a trio of killers you should be very excited about. Returning on keys is the otherworldly talent of Scott Guberman. Gubes is unquestionably one of the finest Grateful Dead keyboardists in the land which is why he has previously been tapped as a member of Phil Lesh & Friends. He’s also a member of the widely acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band, The Gilmour Project. Needless to say, the man is very diverse with his abilities to transport audiences to realms of mind expansion and melodic splendor.
How about throwing Sean Lehe (Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Moody Cat, etc…) into the mix on guitar? This cat has the Midas touch with every project he’s involved with. The fluidity of his playing as he weaves jazz influences into psychedelic rock riffs is nothing short of dazzling. Rounding the group out with Connor O’Sullivan (Midnight North) on bass is a surefire recipe for lift-off. He is relentlessly groovy and has spent more than enough time around Phil Lesh to infuse a cosmic x-factor into his approach. Prepare for a good old-fashioned summer barnburner!
Kurrency King and One Love Nation (Featuring Dylan’s Dharma, King Hopeton, and Special Guest Duckie Simpson): Friday, August 18, 9:30 p.m., $15
Kurrency King and One Love Nation are the living, breathing embodiment of reggae music’s unifying powers. These artists bring a wealth of experience from the realms of dancehall, roots reggae, hip hop, and Caribbean soul. Led by the ultra-high vibe presence and captivating singing of Kurrency King, these Jamaican rastas bring heartfelt authenticity to these genres. All of their uplifting songs are written with the deepest intentions of positivity, one love connection, and surrender to the healing qualities of dance. Legendary producer King Hopeton of Black Uhuru brings a lifetime of experience and irresistible energy to the keyboards. Come early for an opening set from Dylan’s Dharma, also featuring King Hopeton. The presence and vocal talents of Biblical will be yet another factor in elevating this extravaganza of a performance.
The 5th Element: A House Music Exploration (Featuring Maha & Friends): Saturday, August 19, 9:30 p.m., $10
Born and raised in the vibrant street of Caracas, Venezuela, Maha was captivated by the power of sound from a young age. He immersed himself in the eclectic world of the music scene and the diverse rhythms and melodies of his homeland, connecting with the cultural heart of his Venezuelan people. His sound continued to evolve when he relocated to Austin, Texas where he learned new mixing techniques and expanded his musical repertoire. Now based in Nevada City, Maha is a renowned DJ, traveling to cities across the globe, with residencies in San Francisco, Miami, Austin, and Mexico. His next vision is touring in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Focused on organic, groovy house, his performances are not just about entertainment, but also creating a space for people to connect with themselves and each other. With every beat, Maha weaves a tapestry of sound, a symphony of healing that touches the hearts of his listeners. He embodies the spirit of love and unity, elevating the vibrations of humanity one beat at a time, making him a true ambassador of music.