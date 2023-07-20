Band Beyond Description: Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m.—$15 cover
If the Grateful Dead is your religion, then the Crazy Horse is your church when Third Thursday rolls around. Every month, superlative guitar wizard Jonny Mojo (Achilles Wheel) and drum buddha Gary Campus (Deadbeats) host a cast of the finest musicians from around the region to conjure lightning in a bottle. BBD is a gathering point for everyone who wants to plug into the feeling of what it was like going to a Dead show. The music that bubbles forth from these nights captures the spontaneous, primal, orgasmic spirit that so many of us crave.
This incarnation of BBD will go down a road less traveled as the phenomenal Garrett Deloian (Jerry’s Middle Finger) leads the way on guitar and vocals. Jonny has another obligation and is unable to make it. We are in the best hands possible as Garrett’s talents are nothing short of interstellar! If you recall, he was the X-factor in BBD last June when the band did the whole JGB show from June 16, 1982. This material runs through his veins and flows through his fingers and vocal pipes with the grace of a dolphin.
The special guest joining Garrett and Gary will be Danny Eisenberg on keys (formerly of The Mother Hips and also an alum of that June 16 BBD show). Danny is as tasteful as they come and has a Gumby-like flexibility in adapting to all styles and eras. He knows when to tickle the ivories like ‘73 Keith and when to get funky like ‘81 Brent. Rounding out the quartet will be BBD newcomer, Tommy O’Mahoney on bass. He is a mainstay for GD nights at the Papermill Saloon in Forest Knolls who has drawn praise for his musicality and deep pocket grooves. The fact that Garrett selected him for this is really all you need to know. It will be exciting to see what these guys cook up for us. And what songs will Tim High sing this time?
Havana Nights ft. Calle Dura: Friday, July 21 at 9:45 p.m.—$20
For one special night, the Crazy Horse transforms itself into a club on the streets of Havana, Cuba.
Tambordrum Productions presents an exotic rhythmic experience to awaken the primal lust for dance. The seductive power of Latin music will be on full display with a live salsa quartet featuring the legendary Carlito Franco on bass/vox, Mike Scartezina on congas, Eric Mendez on timbales, and maestro Benezra Tergis on piano.
The orchestra will whisk you away to tropical shores, flowing through authentic salsa, Latin jazz, cumbia, and some R&B. Salsa dancers of all skill levels will have the ultimate soundtrack to surrender their bodies to the irresistible pulse. Calle Dura has cast its powers upon Nevada City music lovers many times before and people can’t seem to get enough of the swinging sounds of Cuba. Whether or not salsa dancing is your jam, the musicianship and electric vibe of Havana Nights will be an experience you don’t want to miss.
ETHNO: Saturday, July 22 at 10 p.m.— $15 cover
Introducing ETHNO, the latest in sonic explorations from Denver-based drummer/producer, Jeffrey James Franca.
Heavily influenced by his love for global rhythm, ETHNO embodies the spirit and soul of Jeffrey’s musical diversity. Widely known as the drummer for electronic music pioneers Thievery Corporation, Jeff brings new life and a modern sound to the timeless experience of terrestrial vibration. You will find a vast array of influences from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America in the rhythms and melodies, along with lush textures and thumping bass to massage all your chakras, head to toe.
Listeners will feel the time that he has spent traveling the globe with Thievery Corporation, within the ethereal worldly approach that leaps forth decades to create a genuine future world music sound. ETHNO shows feature a driving mix of danceable global-electro sounds, blended with live percussion to create a unique sonic exploration that has moved crowds across the country.
Greg Koch ft. Koch-Marshall Trio with Bob Woods Trio: Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.—$15 in advance, $20 at the door
It has been many years in the making to bring legendary guitarist Greg Koch to the Crazy Horse Saloon. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native was named one of the “Top Ten Unsung Guitarists” by Fender Guitars. However, there are plenty of heavy hitters who will sing his praise like Steve Vai, who says, “Greg Koch is one of those rare guitarists that can blend various styles with a light-hearted approach and a tremendous amount of technique. Hearing him play is inspiring to a guitar player to try and achieve greatness on the instrument.” If that’s not convincing enough, try Joe Bonamassa describing him as, “scary good.” Better yet, come up with your own adjectives and superlatives after you pick your jaw off the floor.
Koch has forged his whole career as “a guitar player’s guitarist.” He’s a fiercely creative player with a whole bag of tricks, ranging from Albert Lee chicken-pickin’ to Albert King string-bending to all-out Hendrixian abandon. His wildly popular “Guitar Test Drive” videos (4,000 to date) for Wildwood Guitars of Louisville, Colorado have generated over 50 million views. You’ll see Koch wielding his signature axe which was released in 2019 by Reverend Guitars, named the Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster.
The Koch Marshall Trio features Greg’s son Dylan who has been playing drums since he could walk. He has performed alongside his father with such artists as Robben Ford, Little Feat’s Paul Barrere, and Jon Cleary. The elder Koch has this to say about his playing: “You can’t touch the grease. He gets it. He gets the filth.”
It’s not all that often we get a Hammond B3 organ in the Crazy Horse and on this special occasion, we’ll see it played by a stone-cold killer in Toby Lee Marshall. You’ll hold your breath as he lets his freak flag fly on blues, funk, jazz, and rock. This will be a Tuesday night display of virtuosity and pure, unadulterated passion that will instantly go down in history.