Band Beyond Description: Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m.—$15 cover

If the Grateful Dead is your religion, then the Crazy Horse is your church when Third Thursday rolls around. Every month, superlative guitar wizard Jonny Mojo (Achilles Wheel) and drum buddha Gary Campus (Deadbeats) host a cast of the finest musicians from around the region to conjure lightning in a bottle. BBD is a gathering point for everyone who wants to plug into the feeling of what it was like going to a Dead show. The music that bubbles forth from these nights captures the spontaneous, primal, orgasmic spirit that so many of us crave.