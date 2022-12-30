Decades of tours, recordings, Grammy nominations, and you’re just scraping the surface about folksinger/storyteller/activist John McCutcheon.
He’ll be bringing his multi-talented live performance to The Center for the Arts Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. for a fundraiser concert for community radio KVMR 89.5 FM, where he’s partnered almost annual performances for more than 30 years.
It all began in 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin, when John got his very first mail order guitar and became what he describes as “an enthusiastic learner.” Yes, it was Wisconsin, no air conditioning, “but we had these things called windows.” Some of the neighbors thought it a little loud.
One night his sister, Maryclare, bounded upstairs to tell John that Mr. Fry from down-the-street wanted to talk to him.
“Uh, oh, when an adult man who isn’t a relative wants to talk to you, it usually isn’t a good sign,” McCutcheon recalled.
Only this time it was. Mr. Fry’d heard McCutcheon and wanted to hire him to perform at the local paper mill union’s Labor Day picnic.
“He offered me $25, which was very big money for a 14-year-old John McCutcheon,” McCutcheon said with a smile. “I only knew three songs, but he didn’t mind."
However, Mr. Fry wanted John to learn to sing and play “Solidarity Forever,” and McCutcheon now says, “talk about the stars lining up.”
At the picnic, according to McCutcheon, the men were hanging out, "talking about women or the Green Bay Packers or both," but then they completely surprised him.
“The men put down their beers, took each other’s hands and raised them, and sang ‘Solidarity Forever,’” remembers McCutcheon. “It was the most unmanly, but the most masculine thing that I’d ever seen. These guys never hold hands and they never sing, even in church."
"It truly introduced me to the Power of Song,” McCutcheon said. “Years later, here I am in Nevada City singing ‘Solidarity Forever’ with Utah Phillips onstage and the audience is singing with us. Something else I’ll never forget.”
“There are still a lot of us benefiting from good examples and mentoring from Pete (Seeger), Utah (Phillips), Rosalie (Sorrels) and now Tom Paxton at age 85, so I can still think myself as a younger folk at 70,” McCutcheon said with a laugh.
In fact, he and Paxton get together weekly via Zoom to write, rehearse and “jaw around.”
“The writing (during the pandemic) just kept pouring out,” McCutcheon said. “It was really fun, really exciting.”
“And I have never been more confident that this music is in good hands. There’s lots of great music that people are playing in their homes. They're doing it for their own enjoyment,” according to McCutcheon.
“At the time you feel the most isolated, that’s when you feel the need for community,” McCutcheon said. “And in the best of these nights of touring is when you have the palpable sense of community.”
“That’s when we can push the boundaries — in the context of the whole thing,” McCutcheon beams.