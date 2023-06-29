Can’t wait for spooky season to hit? Why should we have to?! Come celebrate all things that go bump in the night with us at this scary, sexy, steamy Halloween burlesque show at the Nevada Theatre July 1!
Join Truth or Dare Productions this July 1 when doors open at 7:30 p.m. to get all settled before the sexy burlesque party kicks off at 9 p.m. We’ll have yummy drinks and snacks available in the lobby for you to enjoy during the show.
Costumes are encouraged so show up in your Halloween best!
This is an 18+ event! If you want to sit in the front row, you can buy a VIP ticket to get up-close exceptional views of our performers. But do it now they sell out quickly!
This show will be hosted by Truth or Dare’s own Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest and will feature performances from:
Want to learn more about this show, about burlesque, how to donate to BHoF, or about how to get involved with Truth or Dare? Reach out on Instagram at @truthordareproductions, Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or email at truthordaredance@gmail.com.