Halloween in July

Truth or Dare Productions will have a Halloween burlesque show at the Nevada Theatre on July 1.

 Photo by Kim Sayre Photography

Can’t wait for spooky season to hit? Why should we have to?! Come celebrate all things that go bump in the night with us at this scary, sexy, steamy Halloween burlesque show at the Nevada Theatre July 1!

Join Truth or Dare Productions this July 1 when doors open at 7:30 p.m. to get all settled before the sexy burlesque party kicks off at 9 p.m. We’ll have yummy drinks and snacks available in the lobby for you to enjoy during the show.