Halloween extravaganza with Big Mable and The Portholes

Specializing in face melting songs of the sea, Big Mable and The Portholes sail back into Grass Valley after nearly two years at sea for a Halloween show at the Grass Valley Brewing Company.

Long thought to be the band that went down with the Titanic, Big Mable and The Portholes have emerged from Davy Jones’ Locker with the sole mission of blowing socks off the ankles of landlubbers.

Get ready to soak in the atmosphere as the band takes its audience on a nautical voyage through a musical fun bath. Audience participation and pirate costumes are encouraged.

Big Mable and The Portholes will take to the stage at Grass Valley Brewing Company, located at 141 East Main Street, Grass Valley, on Halloween, Sunday Oct. 31. from 6 to 9 p.m.

