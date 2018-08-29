Gypsy tunes from Ultrafaux

INFO: For more information call 530-265-2628 or visit northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org

TICKETS: Tickets are $18 in advance, members, and seniors. $20 at the door. Tickets sold at Briar Patch, Mother Truckers and online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org/ultrafaux-tickets/

WHAT: Ultrafaux with special gust, Evan Price on violin

The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center is ready to present Ultrafaux — a gypsy jazz band — at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, in the outdoor amphitheater. Ultrafaux will be joined by special guest Evan Price on violin.

Baltimore-based Ultrafaux, led by guitarist/composer Michael Joseph Harris, performs original music influenced by Manouche guitarist Django Reinhardt, Balkan folk, gypsy swing, be-bop, traditional jazz, funk and French musette. The band is an acoustic powerhouse of upright bass and two guitars trading dazzling leads over rich gypsy-inspired harmonies.

Ultrafaux have performed all over the world at top festivals including Festival Django Reinhardt in France, Django By The Sea, Django-A-Gogo, Midwest Gypsy Swingfest, The Kennedy Center and Napa Valley Jazz Society to name a few.

Violinist Evan Price is a 10-year veteran of the world-renowned crossover ensemble, The Turtle Island Quartet, and had the opportunity to collaborate with many musical luminaries, such as Cuban clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera, The Ying Quartet, pianists Dr. Billy Taylor and Kenny Barron, and classical guitarists, Sergio and Odair Assad.

During his tenure, the group thrilled audiences from Iceland to Mexico and across the United States, and has released eight CD's featuring Price's talents.

Tickets are $18 in advance, for Schoolhouse members, and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at Briar Patch, Mother Truckers and online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org/ultrafaux-tickets/

Recommended Stories For You

There will also be tickets available at the door for $20.

Source: North Columbia Schoolhouse