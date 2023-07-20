Normally I’m not a gambler, but I’d be willing to bet that more than 80% of older and mid-age Americans, as well as a good majority of younger people, can hum at least part of one or two songs from Sierra Stages’ fabulous production of “Guys and Dolls.” Many of the fun, funny, and cleverly-scored songs have become iconic tunes, illuminating and intertwining characters and plot elements from various Damon Runyon short stories, which were written in the 1920s and 1930s, using New York underworld gamblers and gangsters as subject matter. Runyon was known for the unique dialect he employed in his stories, mixing highly formal language and slang; the musical captured that very stylized and distinct dialog and intonation.

“Guys and Dolls,” with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, premiered on Broadway in 1950, ran for 1,200 performances, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The play has had several Broadway and London revivals, as well as the widely-known 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.