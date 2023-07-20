Normally I’m not a gambler, but I’d be willing to bet that more than 80% of older and mid-age Americans, as well as a good majority of younger people, can hum at least part of one or two songs from Sierra Stages’ fabulous production of “Guys and Dolls.” Many of the fun, funny, and cleverly-scored songs have become iconic tunes, illuminating and intertwining characters and plot elements from various Damon Runyon short stories, which were written in the 1920s and 1930s, using New York underworld gamblers and gangsters as subject matter. Runyon was known for the unique dialect he employed in his stories, mixing highly formal language and slang; the musical captured that very stylized and distinct dialog and intonation.
“Guys and Dolls,” with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, premiered on Broadway in 1950, ran for 1,200 performances, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The play has had several Broadway and London revivals, as well as the widely-known 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.
Because the story somewhat wanders, the easiest way to describe the themes are love, mismatched outlooks and expectations, and the quirkiness of people. But also, the daily life of a large city and the various ways that its denizens interact with that city and each other. It’s a fun musical lark with humanity and character revelations.
Whatever raves have been given to any other incarnation of “Guys and Dolls,” Sierra Stages’ offering deserves the top accolades! Some productions might have excellent singers or grand sets or a top band, but our local endeavor has them all! When I entered the theater, I was amazed at the creative, ambitious, visually exciting set design by Teresa Shae. Then as soon as the music started, it was obvious that the instrumentalists of the eight-member band were total professionals, putting out marvelous sounds with conducting by Kim Y. Shepard and musical direction from Christi Colombo. Immediately after, the award-worthy lighting design of Erin Beatie completely integrated the stage and actors but also took on a character of its own.
However, how can I ignore the singing?! The dancing! All of the actors carried their own weight and were wonderful, all 21 of them! The four leads—Christi Colombo as the Salvation Army’s Sarah Brown, mismatched with Hunter Reeds’ gambler Sky Masterson; and Heidi Grass as the Hot Box’s dancer Miss Adelaide engaged to Nathan Detroit‘s (Paul Micsan) dice game hustler—were as good as any singers, dancers, or actors you’d find anywhere.
And then I still haven’t given kudos to the wonderfully colorful and time-appropriate costumes of Marci Wolfe, the fabulous sound engineering of Paul Kraushaar, and the inventive choreography of Christi Colombo.
But all the expertise has to be effectively directed or the mix becomes a mash. Co-directors Sara Noah and Michele Nesbit brought it all together and won the lottery!
The extreme buzz already circulating on social media will have the seats sold out soon. So, if you do desire to see this exceptional production, run—don’t walk—to get tickets, as the production plays only through August 5 at the Nevada Theatre.
Hindi Greenberg was very touched to see that this musical is being presented in memory of co-founder and musical director Ken Getz, who passed away in May. He and his partner and co-founder, Peter Mason, should be very proud of what they started a number of years ago. You’ve both left a wonderful legacy and we thank you for it.