Guitar virtuoso, Eric Harper, comes to Grass Valley
December 20, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Eric Harper
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.
WHERE: Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley.
INFO: For directions and reservations, call 530-613-3530 or email nancy.leeharper@gmail.com.
Award-winning Flamenco guitarist Eric Harper will perform new spiritually themed songs from his new CD on Thursday, Dec. 28.
The house concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley.
The concert will be free, although CDs will be on hand for sale.
For directions and reservations, call 530-613-3530 or email nancy.leeharper@gmail.com.
Reviewers have called Harper's music "melodically entrancing, harmonically soul-stirring, and virtuosically ferocious."
As an award-winning composer, he has composed music for films, such Inseparable with Kevin Spacey, Waiting alone (Dayyan Eng), Missing Pieces (Samah Tokmachi).
Recommended Stories For You
He has worked with such notables as Rainn Wilson, K. C. Porter, J. B. Eckl, Lin Cheng, Andy Grammar, Leonor Dely, Ry Moran, Monin Sons, Sweet Thing, Current Swell, USS, Adidas, and others.
He has composed music for over 100 television shows, including "How I met your Mother", "Top Gear", "Kitchen Nightmare", "American Idol", "The Ultimate Fighter", "My Fair Wedding", "Ghost Hunters", and more.
He has performed in the USA, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, France, Israel, and China.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Eric Harper
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.
WHERE: Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley.
INFO: For directions and reservations, call 530-613-3530 or email nancy.leeharper@gmail.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Supporters rally for Nicholas Chittock, who faces animal cruelty charge in Nevada County
- Nevada County jury convicts Jason Schuller of first-degree murder (VIDEO)
- Nevada County woman arrested in Nebraska on pot-hauling charges
- Grass Valley police: Stolen vehicle recovered, burglary tools found inside
- Grass Valley hardware store joins Ace co-op