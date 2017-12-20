Guitar virtuoso, Eric Harper, comes to Grass Valley

INFO: For directions and reservations, call 530-613-3530 or email nancy.leeharper@gmail.com .

WHERE: Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley.

KNOW & GO

Award-winning Flamenco guitarist Eric Harper will perform new spiritually themed songs from his new CD on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The house concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley.

The concert will be free, although CDs will be on hand for sale.

For directions and reservations, call 530-613-3530 or email nancy.leeharper@gmail.com.

Reviewers have called Harper's music "melodically entrancing, harmonically soul-stirring, and virtuosically ferocious."

As an award-winning composer, he has composed music for films, such Inseparable with Kevin Spacey, Waiting alone (Dayyan Eng), Missing Pieces (Samah Tokmachi).

He has worked with such notables as Rainn Wilson, K. C. Porter, J. B. Eckl, Lin Cheng, Andy Grammar, Leonor Dely, Ry Moran, Monin Sons, Sweet Thing, Current Swell, USS, Adidas, and others.

He has composed music for over 100 television shows, including "How I met your Mother", "Top Gear", "Kitchen Nightmare", "American Idol", "The Ultimate Fighter", "My Fair Wedding", "Ghost Hunters", and more.

He has performed in the USA, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, France, Israel, and China.