“Not on Solid Ground: Exploring Intentional Camera Movement,” an exhibition by a group of photographers known as Four Eyes, will be on display at the Nevada City Winery Gallery from February 23 to April 2, according to a press release.
The images in this show are products of an ongoing collaborative project among four photographers — Dee Anne Dinelli, Donna Levreault, Charlotte Peterson, and Eric Engles — who meet regularly to challenge, support, and inspire each other, according to the release.
The project began in 2019 when one member proposed that the group experiment with moving the camera (or zooming the lens) intentionally during relatively long exposures, the release states. It intrigued them that the images they made lacked clarity of focus, obscured subject identities, encouraged different interpretations, and transgressed conventions, according to the release.
When the pandemic upended normal life in early 2020, and wildfires and smoke, and PSPSs added to the sense of instability, the project took on new meaning as an expression of the feeling that we are “Not on Solid Ground,” the release states.
Charlotte Peterson enjoys capturing everyday life through her camera lens and is always looking for a unique perspective on the ordinary. The “Not On Solid Ground” project allowed her to play with photography in a new and abstract way.
Charlotte has been a photographer for California Worldfest, KVMR’s Celtic Festival and other local performances. Charlotte is a member of the Nevada County Camera Club and Four Eyes, a collaborative photography group. She is also a portrait photographer.
Dee Anne Dinelli is especially drawn to photographing artists, musicians, poets, playwrights, and actors in their most comfortable setting. Dee Ann’s creative work has also delved into the realm of the edgy with her series, “Art on the Body” or “Faces of Change”.
She is the owner of Shadow Dance Photography, and is a portrait photographer. Most recently, Dee Anne’s work was shown at the Museum of Northern California Art in Chico, and the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. She is a member of the Nevada County Camera Club and Four Eyes, a collaborative photography group.
Donna Levreault uses photography as a way to explore the mysterious and ephemeral beauty of both the natural and the human-made world. After receiving her creative writing degree from San Francisco State University, she studied photography at UC Berkeley and the California College of the Arts.
Her work has been most recently shown at Filter Photo in Chicago, the Crocker Art Museum, the Museum of Northern California in Chico, The Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom, and locally at the Center for the Arts. She is a member of the Nevada County Camera Club and Four Eyes, a collaborative photography group.
Eric Engles mostly takes images of the natural world, but the labels “landscape photographer” and “wildlife photographer” don’t adequately describe the breadth and goals of his photographic work. His training as a naturalist pushes him to use the camera as a tool for seeing more deeply into the essence of things. He tries to capture landscapes as ecosystems, plants and animals as unique beings, and human-built things as having connections with their places. One of Eric’s images was selected as “Best of Theme” for the 2022 Wild and Scenic Film Festival art exhibit; another was voted best photo of the year by users of the botanical database Calflora in 2021; and Eric’s photographs have won more than a dozen awards and ribbons at competitions held by the Anza-Borrego Foundation, Nevada County Camera Club, and Nevada County Fair.
KNOW & GO WHAT: "Not on Solid Ground:" Exploring Intentional Camera Movement WHERE: Nevada City Winery Gallery, 321 Spring St. WHEN: Feb. 23 – April 2; Opening Reception Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. MORE INFO: 530.265.9463; ncwinery.com/events