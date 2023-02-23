“Not on Solid Ground: Exploring Intentional Camera Movement,” an exhibition by a group of photographers known as Four Eyes, will be on display at the Nevada City Winery Gallery from February 23 to April 2, according to a press release.

The images in this show are products of an ongoing collaborative project among four photographers — Dee Anne Dinelli, Donna Levreault, Charlotte Peterson, and Eric Engles — who meet regularly to challenge, support, and inspire each other, according to the release.