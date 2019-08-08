‘Green Book’ comes to Yuba Theatre

“Green Book,” starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, will be screened Friday at 7:30 p.m. the Yuba Theatre in Downieville.

The movie follows a working-class Italian-American bouncer after he becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

This program is part the Sierra County Arts Council’s “Movie Nights” series with funding from the Bill Graham Foundation. The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council. There is a $7 suggested donation.