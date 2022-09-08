Grease – One night benefit showing at Del Oro Theatre

Nothing beats the fun of seeing a classic movie on the big screen! Flash back to 1978 this weekend for a one-night screening of Grease, starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. Brush off your saddle shoes or roll up your blue jeans and join us for a night of fun at Del Oro Theatre! Tickets are only $5 and proceeds will benefit the local Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Grease (1978 – Rated PG-13) stars John Travolta as greaser Danny who falls in love with good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) over the summer. When they discover they are going to the same high school, Danny has to play it cool with his bad-boy T-bird gang while Sandy has to try to fit in. With Travolta on fire after Saturday Night Fever in 1977, Grease became the highest-grossing film of 1978 and the highest grossing musical ever. Stockard Channing also does a star turn as Pink Lady Rizzo. You’ll want to get dressed up for this movie, and brush up on the lyrics to Beauty School Dropout, Sandy, and Summer Nights.

This screening is presented in honor of Olivia Newton-John who passed away in August after a long battle with breast cancer. For years, she was a strong advocate of cancer research. The Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation supports local patients at the Women’s Imaging Center at SNMH for free mammograms and follow-up procedures for those that qualify. This fund also supports scholarships for female high school seniors at Nevada Union High School who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field. For more information visit https://supportsierranevada.org/ .

Tickets for the movie are $5 for all seats, and are available in advance at the Del Oro Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

KNOW & GO WHAT: Grease starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. TICKETS: Admission $5, available at the Del Oro Box Office MORE INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com or 530-477-1100

Source: Sierra Theaters