Grease – One night benefit showing at Del Oro Theatre
Nothing beats the fun of seeing a classic movie on the big screen! Flash back to 1978 this weekend for a one-night screening of Grease, starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. Brush off your saddle shoes or roll up your blue jeans and join us for a night of fun at Del Oro Theatre! Tickets are only $5 and proceeds will benefit the local Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Grease (1978 – Rated PG-13) stars John Travolta as greaser Danny who falls in love with good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) over the summer. When they discover they are going to the same high school, Danny has to play it cool with his bad-boy T-bird gang while Sandy has to try to fit in. With Travolta on fire after Saturday Night Fever in 1977, Grease became the highest-grossing film of 1978 and the highest grossing musical ever. Stockard Channing also does a star turn as Pink Lady Rizzo. You’ll want to get dressed up for this movie, and brush up on the lyrics to Beauty School Dropout, Sandy, and Summer Nights.
This screening is presented in honor of Olivia Newton-John who passed away in August after a long battle with breast cancer. For years, she was a strong advocate of cancer research. The Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation supports local patients at the Women’s Imaging Center at SNMH for free mammograms and follow-up procedures for those that qualify. This fund also supports scholarships for female high school seniors at Nevada Union High School who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field. For more information visit https://supportsierranevada.org/.
Tickets for the movie are $5 for all seats, and are available in advance at the Del Oro Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.
WHAT: Grease starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta
WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Admission $5, available at the Del Oro Box Office
MORE INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com or 530-477-1100
Source: Sierra Theaters
Blues and soul artist Tia Carroll to perform at The Center for the Arts
The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Little Village Recording Artist Tia Carroll with her gospel and blues band on Sept. 10. With her powerful voice and fantastic delivery, award winning California native…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.