Grateful Shred to perform at The Center for the Arts for two night residency

The Center for the Arts and (((folkYEAH!))) Presents Grateful Shred for a two night jam in the Marisa Funk Theater on June 2 and 3. The Grateful Dead inspired band has embarked on a tour entitled “Go East III” which will be co-presented by Grateful Shred Industries, Relix and PHILM and follows last year’s success of “Shred 420: Live at Liberty Hair Farm” broadcast as well as a sold-out concert tape, and a 2021 West Coast run which included sold out headline plays at the historic Libbey Bowl in Ojai, Roaring Camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains and New Year’s Eve at The Regent in Los Angeles.

After a meteoric rise from obscurity to a national touring band, Grateful Shred has made the most of its time in the spotlight. The Los Angeles-based band manages to channel that elusive Dead vibe: wide-open guitar tones, effortless three-part vocal harmonies, choogling beats, and yes, plenty of tripped out, Shredded solos. Far from being a historical re-enactment, Grateful Shred’s laissez faire vibe infuses the band with a gentle spirit, warmth, and authenticity. The band went from playing the Shakedown Street vendor area prior to Dead and Company shows to touring the United States.

Formed in 2016 after a one-off Grateful Dead cover show, Grateful Shred utilized social media to get attention, but just a few years into their voyage, COVID-19 shifted their trajectory. The break allowed the band to catch its breath after three-plus years of incessant touring. The moment that sent the band’s popularity soaring is the now infamous “Busted at the Bowl,” a YouTube video that features Shred members starting an impromptu set in the parking lot of the Hollywood Bowl before a Dead and Company show in 2017. They didn’t get too far before drawing so much attention that the police shut them down, providing instant “Shred-Cred.”

KNOW & GO WHAT: Grateful Shred WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $28-36 MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530- 274-8384