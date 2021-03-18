Grass Valley travel journalists win four global photography awards

Therese Iknoian of HI Trabel Tales won the silver medal photo award for her Sauvignon Blanc Crush shot, taken a couple of years ago at the Nevada City Winery.

Photo by Therese Iknoian

Travel photography awards for 2021 were announced March 12 by the nonprofit International Food Wine & Travel Writers Association with membership globally.

Grass Valley-based travel writers and photographers, Therese Iknoian and Michael Hodgson, have won another round of 2021 awards honoring national excellence for travel journalism for work done for their HITravelTales.com blog.

Iknoian took home the “Best in Show” award among all photos for her image showing the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Maine reflecting in a puddle on a cloudy day. That photo garnered the Gold in the Travel-Landscape category. Hodgson won gold in the Food-People category for a photo showing a lively interaction in a Cajun cooking class between chef Spuddy and Iknoian.

Iknoian’s photo of the Sauvignon Blanc crush at Nevada City winery taken a couple of years ago won silver in the Food-Wineries category. while Hodgson also took home an honorable mention for his shot of Berlin’s modern Reichstag dome in Travel-Architecture.

This round of awards comes just a week after the pair running HI Travel Tales won five awards, also for photography, in this year’s competition by the North American Travel Journalists Association. In those, Iknoian won a gold, silver, bronze and honorable mention, while Hodgson nabbed a silver in the Cultural category.

“Showing off destinations and travel discovery with top imagery remains a hallmark of our travel blog’s reputation,” Iknoian said. Each of the last three years, they have won awards for either photography or writing or both.

“We have a passion for helping people discover their travel dreams, and awards just help motivate us more,” Hodgson said.

Iknoian and Hodgson, both longtime journalists, have run HI Travel Tales for about six years from their Grass Valley base. They have been to all seven continents, 46 countries, and all 50 states, focusing on immersive travel that connects readers with the culture, food, history, people, and natural wonders of a destination.

International Food Wine & Travel Writers Association, a nonprofit established in 1981, is a global network of storytelling content creators. Members come from several dozen countries. All winners and many entrants in the photography competition can be seen here.

Founded in 1991, the North American Travel Journalists Association fosters high-quality journalism by supporting professional development and honoring excellence in journalism globally. See the entire NATJA list of winners here from the 29th annual competition.

Subscribe to HI Travel Tales by going to this link: https://bit.ly/HITravelTales-Subscribe

Source: HI Travel Tales