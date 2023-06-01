Get ready to experience the vibrant pulse of summer as the Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets return to downtown Grass Valley. Mark your calendars for three unforgettable evenings of fun and festivities on June 8, June 15, and June 22 from 6-9 p.m.

The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market has become a beloved gathering for the local and regional community. Step into a historic and colorful setting where neighbors and friends come together to stroll, browse, talk, and enjoy all that downtown Grass Valley has to offer.