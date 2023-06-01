Get ready to experience the vibrant pulse of summer as the Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets return to downtown Grass Valley. Mark your calendars for three unforgettable evenings of fun and festivities on June 8, June 15, and June 22 from 6-9 p.m.
The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market has become a beloved gathering for the local and regional community. Step into a historic and colorful setting where neighbors and friends come together to stroll, browse, talk, and enjoy all that downtown Grass Valley has to offer.
The heart of the event lies in the certified Farmers Market, showcasing the freshest and finest local produce. But that’s just the beginning. Immerse yourself in the arts, crafts, delectable food options, lively dance performances, and the ever-popular music series. This event truly has something for everyone.
In a new development this year, the Thursday Night Markets will take place in the “T,” offering event-goers the chance to sip on alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and sparkling hard cider. These refreshing libations can be purchased exclusively from the GVDA’s beverage booths (Please note: No outside alcohol is permitted at any downtown events). So, while you sip, shop, and stroll, soak in the enchanting atmosphere of the Thursday Night Market!
Prepare to be entertained as remarkable musical performances grace the Main Street Stage. Special thanks to Foothill Mercantile for sponsoring the stellar lineup, including Outlaws and Angels on June 8, an exciting act to be announced on June 15, and the electrifying Beyond the Rails on June 22.
Mill Street will come alive with captivating melodies, courtesy of the Lucchesi Wine Tasting Room, who is partnering with the GVDA as the Second Stage. Enjoy the weekly musical ambiance from a fantastic selection of local bands.
The beverage booths are made possible through the generous support of the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Ready Nevada County and Yuba Blue. Quench your thirst with beer from Grass Valley Brewing Co., savor fine wine from Sierra Starr Winery, or delight in the sparkling hard cider crafted by the Nevada County Meade Company.
The Downtown Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets are a treasure trove of fabulous shops, delightful restaurants, exciting entertainment, fresh flowers, locally sourced produce, unique gifts, and exquisite crafts. Indulge in street food delights and kettle corn while you explore the vibrant atmosphere.
Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for the Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets, where community spirit and summer magic collide. We can’t wait to see you there!