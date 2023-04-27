Spring has arrived and the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir has planned an afternoon of musical entertainment and delight. Our spring concert will be on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. George Husaruk, the GVMVC Director says, “For the first time since its inception, The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir in collaboration with the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus is presenting a first of its kind concert with 52 singers featuring Les Misérables and The Stormy Sea of Life, a Ukrainian folk melody arranged by GVMVC artistic director/conductor.” The May 6 concert will also highlight solos and duets by local singers Rik Augustin, Terry Boyles, John Bush, John Darlington, Rod Fivelstad, Craig Hall and John Simon. We will present a variety of musical styles and songs as well some of our traditional Cornish music. Local Grass Valley Historian and Author Gage McKinney will give a brief talk about the Cornish connection with Grass Valley. For the last 19 years, the LWWC has been directed by Vicki Goss; Vicki Goss and George Husaruk are very excited about this collaboration, and are planning to continue to work together. A smaller acapella group “Chordially Yours” which has sprung out of LWWC will be singing two songs, I’ve Got Rhythm and Feelin’ Good. Tickets can be purchased for $20 online at www.GVMaleVoiceChoir.org, at the door, or via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/gvmvcconcert or from choir members. The concert takes place at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main, Grass Valley, Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m.
Spring has arrived and the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir has planned an afternoon of musical entertainment and delight. Our spring concert will be on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.