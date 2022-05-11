Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, friends rock the house

A Spring Concert featuring the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir and special guest artists will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, 828 West Main Street.

“GVMVC Rocks the House” is the concert theme, with a mix of music including modern and traditional, fun and inspirational. Special guest artists including Terry Boyles, Shelly Covert, Rik Augustin, Kyang Ae Schmitt and the Road Test Band.

Come hear some favorites (such as We Will Rock You, a Jersey Boys medley, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) plus additional eclectic and inspirational numbers.

This will be the second GVMVC concert under its new musical director, George Husaruk, a local musician with a lengthy history in conducting and performing in many different musical genres including classical, jazz, folk and rock.

Advance tickets at $10 each (plus the Eventbrite processing fee) are available by going to the choir website at GVMaleVoiceChoir.org and clicking on “TICKETS” on the home page. Tickets will be sold at the door on a space-available basis.

With the choir continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the county, masks are recommended but are not required. Vaccinations are advised but not required. This is subject to change if COVID numbers take a dramatic upward turn before the concert date.