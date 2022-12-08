Grass Valley Male Voice Choir Christmas concert at Peace Lutheran Church

A Christmas Concert by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir will be performed Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The program will feature nearly a dozen choral songs including traditional Christmas tunes, some in madrigal style, some in jazz swing style, a Hawaiian Christmas number, and possibly an appearance by Santa!

Five special numbers in the form of solos and trios will feature Rik Augustin, Terry Boyles, John Bush, John Darlington, Ken Davenport, Craig Hall, John Simon and others.

Rod Fivelstad, the choir president, will greet the audience, and local historian and author Gage McKinney will give a brief talk on Cornish history and culture in Grass Valley.

The choir is directed by Artistic Director George Husaruk and accompanied by Janet Rossman and Tina Spriggs. The program will be presented in two parts with an intermission and cookies. Masks are not required but are recommended while in the hall.

All of this takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley. Tickets are $15 for adults; children under 12 are free. Early ticket purchase is recommended since last year’s concert was sold out. The choir members will be selling tickets or they may be purchased on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/gvchoir2022 . Tickets may also be available at the door on a space-available basis.

Source: Grass Valley Male Voice Choir