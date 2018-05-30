Grand opening scheduled for LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday during the Nevada City First Friday Artwork

After three years of operating her own gallery for the first time in downtown Nevada City, fine artist LeeAnn Brook has moved her gallery and expanded into a space double the size, and onto Broad Street.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will continue the model of the original gallery, featuring Brook's on-site studio where customers can view paintings in progress. The new gallery is located at 231 Broad St. and will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

The gallery's Grand Opening will be during the Nevada City First Friday Artwalk from 5-9 p.m. Friday featuring the music of Yuba Rio.

The opening reception will feature a show called "Origins," which will showcase Brook's new series of mixed media paintings inspired by the Southwest, as well as a new series of Norfolk Pine wood vessels and live edge slab tables by gallery artist Mike Snegg.

In addition, the gallery will host a show of watercolors by new gallery artist Richard Swayze.

Brook's curated show called "Origins" was created from the stories behind how art emerges.

In Brook's case, her mixed media paintings are layered with hand-altered collage materials and acrylic, reflecting the layers of civilizations that she saw in the mesas of the Southwest. The striations of land with rich textures and color saturation pushed Brook to work on a new series of paintings this past winter.

For the richly stunning work of gallery artist Mike Snegg, Brook felt that his new series fit the theme perfectly, as his new sculpted wood vessels originated from the Norfolk Pine tree in Kauai.

The premier of his new Norfolk Pine live edge slab tables completed the source of inspiration. Made from 3 inch slabs, the unique tables feature metal hairpin legs, and are designed as modules and can either be used separately or as a set for dining tables and coffee tables.

For new gallery artist Richard Swayze, the Colfax resident has been inspired by his California environment. Rich architectural details and sweeping mountain landscapes are creatively rendered in watercolors, with added line and textures reminiscent of the early drawings of da Vinci. There will be over 20 of his original works available in this show.

The gallery features paintings, printmaking, sculpted wood vessels, sculpture, textiles, handmade lamps, handcrafted furniture and ceramics in a curated setting with Japanese antiques.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is located at 231 Broad St. in Nevada City, open daily from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.