Local musicians, Graham Farrow and Friends to perform at The Center for the Arts

Graham Farrow and Friends to perform at The Center for the Arts in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 25.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Graham Farrow & Friends in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 25, 2023.

Graham Farrow Knibb brings his Americana, country-rock sound to The Center stage, coupling great musicians and greater friends. Joined by fellow songwriters Aaron Ross and Blake Severn, this will be a spin on the songwriter showcase. As well as playing solo and with each other, all three songwriters at one time or another will be joined by a stellar backing band of Zach Peach, Barry Anderson, and Hunter Jones playing various instruments throughout the evening.