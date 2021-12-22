Goodbye 2021, hello 2022: Nevada County brings in the New Year with variety of local events

Whether you want to celebrate the end of what for many has been a difficult year, or are more interested in welcoming 2022 with open arms, several venues are making plans to create an evening not to be missed this New Year’s Eve in Nevada County.

MINERS FOUNDRY

In Nevada City, the Miners Foundry continues their traditional New Year’s Eve bash coproduced with Paul Emery Presents. While they did not have an event last year, Emery said this is the 20th year he has helped produce a show on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s part of my tradition. We have been doing it together for about the last seven or eight years, having fun and trying to keep it local.” Emery said they are expecting a fun night with two musical acts focused on helping people put this year in the rear view. One of the best ways to do that is with great music, he said, “It’s going to be one great big dance party with local music. We found having music from our own community feels personal and seems to attract people. We like to have the best bands in town.” To that end there will be two bands performing.

Beginning at 9 p.m., the Pyramids will take the stage. The Pyramids was formed over 20 years ago and consists of the legendary John Girton and Peter Wilson who will be joined by Eric Menig and Ty Smith. The power group’s aim is to get people on the dance floor.

“This is an exciting gig for the Pyramids …The last time this band took the stage at the Miners Foundry was for the christening of the new dance floor in 2015. It’s not such a new dance floor anymore but it’s certainly one of the best places to have a party I know of,” said Wilson. “We would encourage folks to bring their dancing shoes.”

Following a lively set by the Pyramids, one of the area’s most popular dance bands, Grease, Grit and Grime will take the stage. Grease, Grit and Grime will be joined by Bob Woods for a special night with a goal of helping folk wash their blues away. The band will ring in the new year and continue the party into 2022.

When asked what he hopes to see in the New Year, Emery stated he is hoping for a renaissance. “COVID decides to go away and we have a renaissance of the performing arts that have taken such a hard hit. I’m calling for a renaissance in 2022. Bring everything back better than ever before.”

Tickets for the event are $35 for dancing only and $55 includes a cabaret table. The Foundry bar will be open with snacks also available for purchase. Doors open at 8 p.m. and standard COVID protocol will be in place, including proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

GOLDEN ERA

If you are looking for something a bit more intimate, just around the corner from the Foundry, Golden Era is bringing a bit of Paradise to Nevada City. Cindy “aka mama G” Giardina said the evening begins at 9 p.m. with admission just $25, which will include a light snack and toast at midnight. “Party favors, champagne toast and the band is called Driver,” she said. Giardina said the band is from the town of Paradise and some members lost their home in the fire a few years back but play with high energy, “They are so fun and play all kinds of music from the 50’s to Metallica. They can sing like nobody’s business.” She said the last time Driver played, they were a joy to work with and the crowd just loved them

“Everyone needs a good ringing in of the New Year. I remember saying at the end of 2020, I couldn’t wait for 2021 – who knew? Who knew it could be worse than 2020!” said Giardina.

Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended. Giardina said people can come by for a year-end drink from 4 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m. to give her staff a chance to gear up for the party beginning at 9 p.m. When asked her wish for 2022, Giardina teared up, saying simply, “My wish is for everyone to be kind to each other.”

WILD EYE PUB

For those wishing to celebrate the turn of the calendar in Grass Valley, Wild Eye Pub is throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration. Co-owner Beth Moore said they will celebrate New Years Eve and also have something special planned for the first day of 2022. “We have Caltucky. A wonderful local bluegrass jam band coming to ring in the New Year in an energetic style which is their own.” Caltucky will play from 10 p.m. until the wee hours. “We’re happy to be celebrating a New Year.” Moore said, “I think we all are. We are ready to start a fresh one and hope for a better road ahead for us all – hopefully, healthy and happy, and fresh and prosperous with all the potential. We are really looking forward to it.”

Tickets are available online at wildeyepub.com for just $15 until Dec. 28 and $20 after. The price includes the entertainment along with a champagne toast at midnight. There will be festive “bling” and selfie stations set up. Moore said as a reminder, COVID protocols are enforced at Wild Eye Pub.

The following day, all are welcome to come by for an open house. Moore said they used to welcome friends to their house to set intention and have community but now they do it at the pub. There is free soup and a potluck and then there are some rituals to kick off a new year. “For starters, we have magic paper! People can write something on there they need to let go of and then you hold it near a flame and it poofs up in smoke.” Moore said they also have an intention setting exercise which includes writing a letter to yourself about what you plan to do in the year, which she will then mail to you next December.

Moore’s wish for 2022 is simple, “Lighten the load, less stuff, more connection.”

Whether you are looking for a big crowd at the Foundry or something festive but smaller at Golden Era in Nevada City or Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, plan to get tickets early and hope for a better 2022.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams.

