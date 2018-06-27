‘Good News’ — Fire prevention, river safety & emergency preparation get a KVMR shine

WHERE: Over-the-air at KVMR 89.5 FM Radio, streaming at kvmr.org and both a subsequent podcast at kvmr.org/podcasts and archived at archive.kvmr.org

About six weeks ago, several Nevada County emergency services officials stopped by KVMR 89.5 FM for a meeting with staff and volunteer broadcasters.

It wasn't really about the grim prospects for fire season, river safety and so forth as it was about new services and responses the county was putting together and was getting funded.

A light — well, something, at least — went off in longtime KVMR volunteer broadcaster Mikail Graham's head. A KVMR broadcaster in the station's 1978 inaugural year, he is producer of a monthly "Good News Show," and this sure seemed like good news.

"I was inspired by what they (the officials) had to say," said Graham.

So he's worked together with some of the officials to produce a special two-hour edition of the "Good News Show" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

And for those that miss it live, it'll be available as a KVMR podcast (kvmr.org/podcasts) and archived program (archive.kvmr.org).

"This really is perfect timing," said Graham. "It's a natural fit for getting people ready for the summer — fire prevention, safety at the Yuba, emergency services."

In fact, the county last week finished the installation of an Emergency Satellite Call Box at the Purdon Crossing of the South Yuba River. It's expected to substantially cut response time to fire or medical emergencies in the vicinity and may lead to funding for further boxes in areas with little or no cell phone service.

Four half-hour segments

Meanwhile, Thursday's radio program will be divided into four half-hour segments, with presentations by invited experts, a Q&A session, plus call-ins from listeners:

11 a.m.: Yuba River Public Safety Cohort Overview, with invited county supervisors Heidi Hall and Hank Weston, plus a South Yuba River Citizens League representative, discussing its background and overview, county initiatives, and key public safety issues, among other topics.

11:30 a.m.: Law Enforcement/Public Safety, with representatives from the Nevada County Sheriff and Emergency Services offices, plus State Parks, talking about communication strategies, Code Red, and the Joint Agency Task Force initiative.

Noon: Fire, with Cal Fire, U.S. Forest Service, some local agencies and a Nevada County Public Information Officer, discussing fire dangers, river safety, Code Red and related topics.

12:30 p.m.: Nevada County Citizen's Academy, with representatives from the county's chief executive officer's office, with a program overview, discussion and information on how to apply for the academy.

Emery co-host

Jeffrey Thorsby, the senior administrative analyst to the Board of Supervisors, and Taylor Wolfe from the County CEO Office have been working with Graham on the radio special. KVMR Evening News Producer Paul Emery will be a special co-host for the show.

A couple dozen KVMR volunteer broadcasters were at the original meeting back in May, and that's good news for the station's fire and emergency coverage.

Station officials are busy assembling emergency response teams for the summer and fall fire seasons, in particular. KVMR is the only radio station in the area to have someone in studio "24/7" in case of emergencies.

They're also working with YubaNet, which has provided the station with countless fire and emergency updates the past two decades.

Say cheese

KVMR's coverage of this year's High Sierra Music Festival starts off with a four-hour marathon evening performance by the jam band String Cheese Incident.

Whew, it doesn't get much better than that for fans of the popular Colorado band, who'll kick off KVMR's four-day live festival broadcast at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

In fact, their 25 year history is packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments.

For instance, they have been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, for their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors, and for their innovative approach to the business of music.

When The String Cheese Incident's growth first started gaining momentum over a decade ago, when the internet was just beginning to take hold and the major-label business model was failing, the band decided to make music on their own terms. Since then, The String Cheese Incident has gone on to carve out a completely different approach to the business of music; they are truly pioneers of a new way of "making a band."

Via internet

With the World Wide Web as their tool, String Cheese Incident was among the first artists to disseminate information via the Internet, such as tour dates, release information, and other news, to their growing fan base.

Rather than doing business on such terms as "the bottom line," The String Cheese Incident put their music and their fans first, opening companies of their own, including a ticketing company, a merchandise company and a fan travel agency, to best serve their community. The band's record label, SCI Fidelity Records, has always operated under the same ideals.

Even early on, SCI Fidelity embraced downloadable music and file sharing, delivering SCI's On The Road series, where every show the band plays is made available for download on the internet. Whether they realized it at the time or not, The String Cheese Incident was inventing grassroots band development. Today, literally hundreds of bands are using some version of this same approach to building a band.

When String Cheese Incident opened a recent High Sierra, KVMR set its all-time record for festival internet listeners.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org.