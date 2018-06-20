Good golly, Miss Molly: On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Red Molly

Americana powerhouse vocal trio Red Molly is known for their gorgeous harmonies, crisp musicianship, and warm, engaging stage presence. Laurie MacAllister (bass), Abbie Gardner (Dobro) and Molly Venter (guitar) weave together the threads of American music — from folk roots to bluegrass, from heartbreaking ballads to barn-burning honky tonk — as effortlessly as they blend their caramel voices into their signature soaring, crystalline three-part harmonies.

Organic musicianship, a respect for the traditions of American music, and an obvious love of crafting music together lend a joyous atmosphere to their legendary live performances.

Gracing stages from Denver to Denmark, from Australia to Austin, Red Molly is renowned for their live shows. Four-time featured artist at MerleFest, breakout stars at RockyGrass, and the darlings of the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the "Mollies" bring audiences to their feet, whether it's on a grand festival stage or in an intimate concert hall.

"Femme Phenom! No root from the grand tree of music is left untouched — classic country heartbreak, undeniable swing, authentic folk, gospel rock with an edge and Americana stomp. With smart production, a strong thread runs throughout the album and every note sung is upheld on cosmic harmony. Red Molly is unstoppable. Highly recommended." — Mary Sue Twohy, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Red Molly will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the State Theatre in Auburn.