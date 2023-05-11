Take a step back in time with Truth or Dare Productions at Golden Era’s Speakeasy on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m.! Enjoy a night of yummy cocktails, live singing and glamorous burlesque in this gorgeous bar in downtown Nevada City to kick those Thursday jitters to the curb!
Get a front row view of our dazzling performers at this intimate speakeasy show that will transport you into the glittering world of burlesque at one of our favorite spots in Nevada City! We’ll also have Candy Apple Red to serenade us all with her velvet vocals. You’ll be sipping on Golden Era’s incredible drinks and taking in the ambiance at this one night only speakeasy.
You’ll want to get there early when doors open at 7 p.m. to grab a seat before the show kicks off at 8 p.m.! This is an 21+ event.
If you want the best seats in the house, which you will with this spectacular lineup, you’ll want to grab our limited VIP seats before they’re snatched up! This show will sell out, so make sure to get your tickets online and early! We’ll have a limited amount of tickets held for sale at the door, so if you want to guarantee yourself a seat, buy yours now!
This show will be hosted by Truth or Dare’s own Nick Fedoroff and will feature performances from:
- Cybil Unrest
- Roxie Rochambeau
- Guy Vigor
- Sett Duction
- Whiskey Kiss
- Gypsy Daye
- Candy Apple Red
Want to learn more about this show, about burlesque or about how to get involved with Truth or Dare? Reach out on Instagram at @truthordareproductions, Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or email at truthordaredance@gmail.com