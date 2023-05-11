Golden Era's Speakeasy

 Photo by Kim Sayre Photography

Take a step back in time with Truth or Dare Productions at Golden Era’s Speakeasy on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m.! Enjoy a night of yummy cocktails, live singing and glamorous burlesque in this gorgeous bar in downtown Nevada City to kick those Thursday jitters to the curb!

Get a front row view of our dazzling performers at this intimate speakeasy show that will transport you into the glittering world of burlesque at one of our favorite spots in Nevada City! We’ll also have Candy Apple Red to serenade us all with her velvet vocals. You’ll be sipping on Golden Era’s incredible drinks and taking in the ambiance at this one night only speakeasy.