Gold Country World Dance Showcase is an exciting trip around the world in dance from your comfortable theatre seat inside the historic Nevada Theatre! This month we are featuring Hula, Bollywood, Bharatanatyam, Fusion, Hip Hop, Middle Eastern Belly Dance in many of its genres (did you know there’s more than one!?), and many more!
It’s only $17 in advance through Eventbrite or $27 Cash at the door. Snacks and cold drinks will be available to take into the theatre as you enjoy the show! Theatre lobby opens at 6 p.m., seating at 6:30 p.m. and it’s SHOWTIME at 7 p.m.! Besides dance, our Gold Country towns of Grass Valley and Nevada City have lots to offer in the way of lakes, rivers, boutique shopping, numerous restaurants and cocktail lounges....come stay with us awhile and see for yourself!