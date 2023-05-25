Take a seat in a comfortable chair inside the fantastically mural-laden walls of the historic Nevada Theatre and prepare for a journey around the world in dance!
Dancers from Nevada County, all over California and beyond come together to put on an exciting evening of cultural music, dance and costumes....each show is different!
The Gold Country World Dance Showcase takes place Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Since 2014, we have been featuring dances from India, Tunisia, Turkey, the Latin World, Fusion & Theatrical Styles and Egypt: Classical Glittery Cabaret to Folkloric and Street Styles!
Get there early for the best seats. Tickets are sold through Eventbrite at a lower cost ($17) or a limited number at the door ($27 cash only).
These are family friendly and inclusive shows — all are welcome.
Drinks and snacks are available and may be brought into the theatre.