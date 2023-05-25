Gold Country Dance Showcase

Dancers from Nevada County, across California and beyond come together May 27 for the Gold Country World Dance Showcase at the Nevada Theatre.

 Submitted photo

Take a seat in a comfortable chair inside the fantastically mural-laden walls of the historic Nevada Theatre and prepare for a journey around the world in dance!

