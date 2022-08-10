Going Hog Wild: Nevada County Fair ‘a mainstay of our community’

Utilizing a derivative of a song made popular by the Baha Men in the summer of 2000, the Nevada County Fair opened yesterday with much fanfare and a promise of a return to tradition. “Who let the Hogs Out” is all about having fun at this year’s fair.

“It’s all about having fun but please don’t let the hogs out when you are here,” the new Chief Executive Officer of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Dale Chasse, joked.

Taking the helm in February of this year, Chasse said fairgoers can expect a return to a “full fair experience” in 2022. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer and masks on hand, but wearing a mask is optional.

The special events tent will host many “hog” themed contests, from making a pig snout and painting a piggy using your piggies (toes) to making a piggy bank or bookmark. There will also be pig themed snacks to make and enjoy.

The fair will boast the exhibits, contests, games, and rides Nevada County fair attendees expect but there will also be some new experiences. Chasse said his job is to make the fairgrounds sustainable, but he respects the reverence community members have for their local fair.

“Back in 2019 I first came to the fair here and I was not excited, not expecting anything but a hot and dirty experience, but when I came here it was like going up to the mountains and feeling a community come together. It’s not a normal fair ground. It is community based. It’s not a fair, it’s a Nevada County reunion.”

Longtime community members agree. Nevada City resident, Barbara DeHart has been coming to the fair since high school. The class of 1980 Nevada Union graduate welcomes a group of girlfriends who travel from out of state and from different parts of California to eat their way down Treat Street and reunite each year.

“Taco, corn on the cob, caramel corn, cinnamon roll, and beer,” she said. “It’s a mainstay of our community.”

District 3 Supervisorial candidate (and former mayor of Grass Valley) Lisa Swarthout has been volunteering at various fair booths since she was a in middle school.

“My dad was a member of the Grass Valley Host Lion’s Club, so I was shucking and selling corn at 14 years old, and I never stopped (volunteering) since that time,” she said. “I was a member of Soroptimist International of Grass Valley selling chicken rice bowls, and I helped sell hotdogs for the Grass Valley Fire Department and beer for the Fair Foundation.”

Swarthout agreed it is more than a fair.

“It’s a great place to catch up with old high school friends, and with my customers from when I owned Mill Street Clothing Company,” she said. “I love the fair because it is five days of fun and family and friends. It just really epitomizes what I think Nevada County is all about. It’s a great place and our fair really showcases what a great place this is.”

Butler Amusements will continue to provide rides and games.

“They love our fairgrounds, and they love our community,” Chasse said. “This place is attended so much by the community, it is one of the most profitable operations that they have in California, so they bring the top rides. They bring the full package and invest into this community.”

From the soft serve ice cream, baked potato, brats, burgers, tacos, corn on the cob, teriyaki chicken rice bowls and of course corn dogs, nonprofits are hard at work staffing their booths to raise funds that will help support the organizations’ mission. Chasse quickly realized the unique charm and value of Treat Street stating, in part, “Treat Street is part of the essence of the Nevada County fair. They are all volunteers, nonprofits. It’s people coming from all different types of organizations, contributing to what this fair is all about – good food!”

Chasse said he asked a lot of people what they wanted in a fair, expecting the answer to be entertainment or rides, but it was food.

”People want to come here and have a good time with all different types of food choices, but at the same time, the quality has to be up, but the pricing has to be down,“ he said. ”Treat Street gives us that – quality food at a lower price — because they are volunteers and it’s putting it back into the community and that is what is so important.”

Today (Thursday) is Community Day, with free admission for disabled persons plus a chaperone. The day includes sheep judging, fiber spinning, and wood turning demonstrations in the morning. Music kicks off with the 18th annual Drummers Showcase and the day includes a variety of choices including “Violin on Fire”, barbershop style quartet, and ending with a 90’s themed band and local favorite, “Achilles Wheel.” Monster Trucks will be in the arena and will return Friday night.

Friday is Family Friday with a free carnival ride coupon for the first 500 guests. Beef and goat judging, gardening demos, and the hugely popular Ag Mechanics auction with funds raised going to students who create unique furniture and art. Entertainment choices range from the popular juggling and storytelling of Izzy Tooinsky to an AC/DC tribute band.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day with free admission for all active and retired military. The day features several horse and burro contests and demonstrations. Entertainment features cowboy poetry and storytelling along with Motown favorites, Nathan Owen and a Bob Seger tribute band playing the main stages in the evening.

Sunday offers free admission for children 12 and under and features the junior livestock auction beginning at 9 a.m. A variety of demonstrations take place throughout the day. The evening musical acts includes a Grateful Dead tribute band and another featuring country rock. The incredibly popular Destruction Derby closes out the arena events.

When explaining why the fair is held each year, Chasse said it’s about bringing people together.

“It’s the center point,” he said. “It’s the heart. A lot of entertainers are coming from this community. It’s the reunion. It’s the connection that we have that makes Nevada County so special.”

