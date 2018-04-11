Godmother of soul: Bettye LaVette graces the stage at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $34 members, $37 general public. Standing: $27 members, $30 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14. BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Rhythm and blues legend Bettye LaVette and her band roll into The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley for a dance concert on Wednesday.

LaVette has gained renown as an interpreter of songs from any genre by making them completely her own. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, Neil Young, Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the artists who have had their work re-imagined by Bettye.

Her career began in 1962, at the age of 16, in Detroit where her first single was released on Atlantic Records. She recorded for numerous major labels, including Atco, Epic, and Motown, over the course of the 1960s through the 1980s.

The 2000s started what she calls her "Fifth Career" winning the W.C. Handy Award in 2004 for Comeback Blues Album of the Year.

She was also given a prestigious Pioneer Award by The Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

She has received Blues Music Awards for Best Contemporary Female Blues Singer and Best Soul Blues Female Artist. She recorded four CDs for hipster indie label ANTI Records over the course of eight years, two of which received Grammy nominations. Her 2015 CD, "Worthy," was also nominated for a Grammy.

Now, in her 55th year in show business, she has recorded an album of all Bob Dylan songs.

"Things Have Changed" is a masterpiece of interpretation of the songs of one of the greatest songwriters alive.

She will be performing the album in it's entirety, along with other songs from throughout her career.

Fans, critics and artists have nothing but high praise for her live show and her interpretive vocal skill.

Now 72 years old, she is still performing with the ferocity of a woman half her age. She is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 60s and is still creating vital recordings today.