‘God Lied to Me: Why Eden Still Matters’ — A one man of the cloth show

Rabbi David Azen will be performing his one man show, God Lied to Me: Why Eden Still Matters, for four performances taking place at 7 p.m. each evening from Wednesday, October 19, through Saturday, October 22, at the Sierra Center for Spiritual Living in Grass Valley.

Submitted photo

The show follows fictional man of the cloth Richard Ness, Rabbi Azen’s “altar-ego,” who goes into an emotional tailspin after performing ten funerals in his first and last week on the pulpit, trying to fit the square peg of God into the round black hole of the universe. Uncovering the roots of #MeToo and murder, the audience gets to join Ness as he tries to find his way back to a God he can talk to.

While the subject matter is at times heavy, Rabbi Dave uses humor, wit, and irreverence to tell the tale of Eden and a man who is seeking to find himself and his personal connection to God. He has been performing and evolving the show for the past 30 years, and created this character as a way of breaking out of the confines of what is usually expected of clergy. He spent three years in a congregation, and then ended up in Philadelphia and got involved with theater arts. This piece is based in part on a show he produced about the start of the environmental crisis in the Garden of Eden that toured to universities, synagogues, and community centers over four years. It also turned out to be a play about the start of #MeToo, revealing Adam as the first abuser, because the story plants the root of Western culture’s justification of the domination of men over women.

“Most people think that Eve’s curse for giving the fruit to Adam was pain in childbirth, but the second part of it is worse, that a woman’s urge should be for her husband and that he shall rule over her. That theology hasn’t gone away and for millennia, men have made the rules in society,” Rabbi Azen explains. “Until pretty recently, women couldn’t serve as witnesses in court, couldn’t initiate divorce, couldn’t own property … so many things have resulted, and those layers don’t go away in a couple of generations. It doesn’t disappear with some new thinking. And that same tendency to rule over women goes hand in hand with ruling over ‘Mother Nature,’ aka the environment.”

The play is also about mortality, and Rabbi Azen warns that there are plenty of adult themes and language, but no nudity. The inspiration for the play came when he had ten funerals in a week very soon into his rabbinic career. In rabbinical school, Rabbi Azen was taught that when someone in mourning questions why the death of their loved one occurred, they were not looking for an answer, they were looking for comfort and presence in their mourning. He thought that insufficient for the cause, and wanted to be able to tell people why he thought it happened and why they could turn to God for comfort.

“A lot of people think that because Adam and Eve are naked it’s about sex, but they don’t have sex until after they are expelled from the garden. They’re naked in the sense that they are vulnerable. The fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil is actually the knowledge of death.” Rabbi Azen explained. “This show is looking at the Garden of Eden to unpack and discard many of the traditional answers that turn plenty of people off, and as a result, give up some of the good things about being part of a spiritual community. I want to help people understand that there is another way of looking at these deep questions we all have.”

Rabbi Azen grew up in the theater; both attending and performing with his dad. He is proud to be the only rabbi who went to Temple…University film school on a fellowship after he produced the traveling musical, and won a National Educational Media Network award for the Video Guide to Jewish Teaching. He recalls that when he first began performing God Lied to Me 30 years ago, a man in his 70s came to him after the show to say that he had been in WWII, and asked where the Rabbi was 50 years ago when the man had needed him. Moments like that are what compel the Rabbi to keep refining how he delivers this material. He does caution that some people may get offended by the material if they have firmly-held beliefs, but it is revelatory to most who see it.

“If somebody has a firm theological belief that they don’t want challenged then they shouldn’t come, because I question everything. In the end, there is a path that I illuminate toward a deeper connection with the divine, but there’s a lot of laughter and irreverence along the way,” Rabbi Azen said. “Just as everybody says we need light to appreciate dark, need evil to appreciate good, we need irreverence to appreciate reverence. That’s why I entered theater; so I could have the platform to be irreverent while expressing deep reverence.”

Tickets are $20 per person (+$2 service fee), and can be purchased by visiting sierracslstore.square.site/events. Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk through the gate to the center.