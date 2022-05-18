Go tell it on the mountain: Sugar Mountain returns to Miners Foundry

Local duo Sugar Mountain — featuring the talents of singer/guitarists Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner — will play a free show May 22 outdoors at Miners Foundry in Nevada City. Barring any unforeseen weather conditions, the show will take place outdoors and move inside in the event of inclement weather.

Sugar Mountain have been playing and performing music together since 2015, and draw heavily from their collective love of folk, rock ‘n’ roll, and folklore. The two are no strangers to Miners Foundry and their longtime friendship resonates in the songs they perform together, usually with little else than their guitars and heartfelt lyrics. They’ve been on a hiatus of about six months and are ready to play some new (to them) songs.

“The Miners Foundry has remained a supportive outlet for performing artists to still have a place to share their craft throughout these past few years of adjustment for everyone,” said Joy. “We are very grateful to still be given a platform to share our music with everyone and to be supported by the community.

“We especially love playing outside where we can draw folks from the streets to hear our songs, and sing to the whole town of passersby.”

For details and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Sugar Mountain WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday May 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: Free admission