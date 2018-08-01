Giving locals a platform to shine: Outlandish Experiences launches on Aug. 9

An idea born from a strong commitment to his own rural community, entrepreneur Robert X Trent is launching Outlandish Experiences to provide fun, authentic activities for visitors and a creative economic opportunity for locals.

The public is invited to a launch party for Outlandish Experiences at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Sierra Commons in Nevada City (792 Searls Ave, Nevada City, CA 95959). Guests will be treated to sample experiences and have a chance to meet Outlandish guides.

Additional entertainment will include art car displays, magic, light painting portraits, theremin (electronic musical instrument) music, and more. The party is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.

Outlandish Experiences guides provide activities and adventures in categories such as outdoors & nature, arts & entertainment, and offbeat. Far from standard or ho-hum, tours are designed to attract an adventurous audience.

Visitors can choose a one-of-a-kind experience by perusing a wide variety of activities that will be available at OutlandishExperiences.com.

If customers are interested in photography, there is a nighttime photo experience where participants paint with light to create unique portraits. Nature lovers can choose from a variety of family-friendly outdoor walks, while those drawn to the spirit world can choose experiences led by modern-day witches.

"To really get to know a place, it's more than going to restaurants and stores and buying things. It's also about making personal connections with the locals and sharing real experiences together," said Trent, a small business advocate living in Nevada City.

"I want to help the extraordinary people who live in Nevada County and open up more avenues for people to get paid for doing what they love," said Trent.

Known for being a colorful hub of creative artists, musicians, back-to-the-landers, outdoor recreationists, historians, Native Americans, healers and farmers, the sister cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City were recently named as one of 14 California Cultural Districts along with the neighboring town of Truckee.

The experiences are designed to get visitors to participate in the local scene rather than be passive observers.

"Meals taste better when you know the cook. Music is more interesting when you know the people in the band. Outlandish Experiences gives your more connection to the people and places your visiting," said Trent.

Besides offering opportunities for local guides, Outlandish Experiences' affiliate program supports small town businesses and rural economic ecosystems.

"People in the hospitality industry now have more options to offer their customers. When they make referrals to Outlandish Experiences, guests will have a more memorable stay. It's kind of like a concierge service," said Trent.

Businesses such as Bed and Breakfasts, hotels, Airbnbs, entertainment venues, and others can earn 10 percent of experiences they help sell when they sign up for the Outlandish Experiences Affiliate Program.

People interested in becoming an Outlandish Experiences guide or affiliate can contact info@OutlandishExperiences.com for more details.

