Giving for God: Sierra Presbyterian yard sale sees high numbers, community involvement

Ten different area nonprofits will be on the receiving end of the proceeds from Sierra Presbyterian Church's 38th annual yard sale.

The sale, held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, took in a record number of donations, according to Paul Legge, outreach elder for Sierra Presbyterian.

"As far as the actual sale, it was a good financial year," Legge said, "but we were really trying to dial up awareness of these nonprofits."

Gross sales mounted to over $43,000 — Legge said that translates to about $40,000 net — which will be divided and distributed to 10 area charities. A final tally, factoring in monetary donations, will be more evident toward the end of the month.

"We chose 10 nonprofits this year, and chose to donate evenly amongst them all," Legge said.

This year's recipients were Hospitality House, Interfaith Food Ministries, Anew Day, Women of Worth, LivingWell Medical Clinic, KARE Crisis Nursery, SONshine Preschool, Christian Encounter Ministries, NEO (New Events & Opportunities) and Hospice of the Foothills.

"We did something different this year," said Legge. "We had representatives from all the nonprofits at the actual sale. This was the first year we did that. We were trying to go a different route this year in that it wasn't just about the money. We wanted to give a chance to share more about how they were trying to make a difference in the community."

Items of a wide variety were offered during the sale, which found Sierra Presbyterian opening up the sizeable lot across from their lower Ridge Road location to accommodate parking for the hundreds of shoppers who turned out over the weekend.

The church accepted donations of merchandise from Aug. 24-29 and all donations were potentially tax deductible, depending on the donor's particular tax situation.

Legge said that enough merchandise was left over from the sale that had they continued for a third day, another $20,000 could have been raised, according to his estimations.

Eventually the church ended up making leftover items available for free.

The volunteer force behind the yard sale was significant, Legge said. Although it can be difficult to keep a solid tally on the number of people who donated their time, Legge said the church distributed at least 175 shirts designated to volunteers.

"I think that we're most proud of is that we had representatives from each agency," Legge said. "We had over 4,500 conversational contacts from the community. Which means in some fashion 4,500 conversations were generated as far as awareness and conversations about what these nonprofits do for our community."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.