‘Give more and prosper’: The Magic Carpet to hold spring sale

Although the last two years have been difficult times for so many, the community has risen to the challenge and has truly embodied “love all, serve all,” with so much heartfelt generosity.

Over the last 42 years, The Magic Carpet has shared this philosophy and has also experienced the truth in the statement “give more and prosper!“ The Magic Carpet has been supporting the uplifting work locally of Sierra Harvest, Hospitality House, Interfaith Food Ministry and other community-minded groups. We have come to understand that the greatest recipient of our giving is our transformed self.

In this day and age, it has become rare to have an Oriental rug gallery that helps sustain the Oriental rug communities that create these “art underfoot” masterpieces. Each rug can take months and even years to weave by hand, most using hand-carded, hand-spun and vegetable-dyed wool, carrying on the 2,500-year-old tradition of the finest Oriental rug weaving. Just as each rug is woven knot by knot, it is our belief that the world can be transformed by one good action after another.

With this in mind, The Magic Carpet has been fortunate to be working with Chris Walter, the co-founder of Barakat (which means “Blessings”), a nonprofit service organization that focuses on the upliftment of the weaving communities in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The major focus is on educating the children through four schools in Pakistan, serving Afghan refugees with almost 900 students. In Afghanistan there are two schools, but under the Taliban both boys and girls are restricted to grades 1 through 6 only.

In India, The Magic Carpet has teamed up with the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Mission, which provides free values-based education, free health care services, and free nutrition to the rural poor.

Twenty-six educational campuses, serving 5,000 rural children, have been set up and are based on “Atma Vidya:” spiritual education of self-knowledge, alongside an academic curriculum. The Magic Carpet has taken on the task of providing funding for setting up computer labs at these rural schools.

In the health care sector, The Magic Carpet are supporting the growth of three super specialty child heart-care hospitals, and most recently a four-hundred bed, multi-specialty hospital, in conjunction with India’s first free medical college, offering medical education to the needy and deserving candidates from rural India. One additional very important recipient of The Magic Carpet’s support is a meal program that provides breakfast to over 500,000 school-going children throughout India.

The Magic Carpet is having a Spring Celebration Sale, 30% off, four days only, Friday, May 6, through Monday, May 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every purchase at The Magic Carpet supports all of these local and world-wide service projects.

Find more information at http://www.themagiccarpet.biz or call 530-265-9229. Adress: 408 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959.

