‘Girl Stories:’ Photographic narratives by Grace Pieper at Artists’ Studio in the Foothills in Grass Valley

The Artists' Studio in the Foothills is thrilled to announce its Spring 2018 Gallery Show, Girl Stories — a collection of narrative photographic collage works by Nevada City artist, Grace Pieper.

On Friday, from 5-8 p.m., the center invites the public to celebrate this special exhibit with fine art, food, wine and live music by jazz and classical pianist, Gregory S. Young.

Girl Stories … Narratives in Photographic Collage

Grace Pieper, a Nevada City native, began her work in the photography Department at Nevada Union High School working under Photographer-Instructor, David Arnold.

Pieper's 2017 participation in Nevada Union's annual Art Show, which exhibited at the Miner's Foundry in downtown Nevada City, brought local recognition for her narrative photographic works.

Pieper's current body of work contains hand cut imagery from vintage publications, combined with drawing and the obvious use of modern photographic techniques such as scanning and photoshop.

The pairing of antiquated images and modern techniques in this work creates a sense of error in chronicling — an anachronism which leaves the viewer in a kind of timeless limbo.

"Girl Stories" takes inspiration from main stream print media of the 1950s-1970s with a youthful narrative that compares the persona of women and girls from then to now.

"I've always enjoyed combining drawing and other media with photographic images," said Pieper. "It's been a hobby of mine for years to collect classic vintage magazines such as National Geographic and use the images in my work. My favorites are of women from the 1950s-1970s. I have a subconscious draw to women of those decades. I'm fascinated with the fashion and personality of women during those times."

Also on display in the main gallery is a retrospective exhibition entitled "From then to Now," photographs by internationally acclaimed photographer Sean Duggan — and in the Foothills Ceramic Art Museum, a new exhibition entitled, "Repeat Customer," featuring a display of six California ceramicists' works which are part of museum collector, Ken Underwood's 700 piece permanent collection of internationally acclaimed ceramic art works.

"Girl Stories" and "From Then to Now" will be on display now through April 21, "Repeat Customer," now through March 31.

Artists' Studio in the Foothills Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.