Gigantic heart in a tiny play: Sierra Stages presents ‘Tiny Beautiful Thing’

A tiny, beautiful thing is happening at the Nevada Theatre in the month of March as Sierra Stages brings what promises to be another award-winning drama to the stage. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is an adaptation of the Cheryl Strayed acclaimed novel of a collection of essays from “Dear Sugar,” Strayed’s advice column which she wrote for the online publication Rumpus in 2010.

The play was set to run as a staged reading with Lois Masten in 2020, but then the pandemic shut everything down, said Managing Director and a founding member of Sierra Stages Peter Mason. “It had to be canceled so when we started talking about doing productions this season and not knowing what the situation with COVID would be, we decided it is a wonderful play. It is a unique play. It’s a very moving play. It’s also a life affirming play, so we thought it would be appropriate to do it in March of 2022.” Mason added the play felt manageable given the small cast coupled with the unknowns around COVID and the reality of gearing up after a two-year hiatus.

Directed by Sands Hall, the emotional, heart wrenching, yet sometimes funny play features just four actors, with Masten playing the lead, “Sugar,” along with “letter writers” Trevor Wade, John Gardiner, and Tracie Nickle who each play a variety of roles.

“It’s challenging,” said Gardiner. “Lois plays one particular role, and the letter writers play a number of different roles, and they are all very trying and traumatic for the characters to go through, but the amazing thing about this play is that each and every one of them are commonplace. People will very much be able to identify with the different struggles that they have as they watch this play.”

Masten said she and Hall talked a lot about the arc of the play. “It’s about Sugar’s arc, of how all the things that happen to all of us, shape us, and how it brings us from one point to another point and we grow in it and throughout it, we learn things. For Sugar, it is forgiveness and acceptance.”

Hall added, “I worked so hard to find a script that I really wanted to live with for two or three months during a time that has been so divisive, argumentative and opinionated, and this is one of those plays where everyone can sort of come in and understand that these are universal situations. They happen to us regardless of our political or sociological, or culture or race. It is just universal humanity and one of the things that really drew me to this play.”

“I think something important to keep in mind is that they are all real letters. While all of Sugar’s lines were written by Cheryl Strayed, the letter writers themselves are real people and these are real problems,” said Wade. “So many of the stories, while they are heart wrenching, there is not a lot of time for us as actors to live in that. In under an hour and a half I go from lines like ‘my daughter is about to go into brain surgery, and I am doubting God’s existence’ into ‘I’m transgender and my parents disowned me and now they want me back.’ And I’ve got that in less than 45 seconds, so you have to honor the humanity of these people who are very real, and we experience that. It all comes from the sphere of ‘I am a person who needs help’ and it could be lighthearted, and it could be devastating.”

The actors all agree that no matter who you are there is at least one vignette that is relatable to your own experience. Masten said, “This is a play about hope. This is a play about redemption. This is a play about kindness. At the end of all of our trauma, all of our challenges, it’s a pretty great thing to be a part of – being alive. This is a beautiful, beautiful thing that does really offer a light at the end of it.”

Putting themselves “out there” is not easy, but the cast and crew have well over a century of experience between them. Gardiner, Masten and Wade all worked together in the Sierra Stages presentation of “Hand to God” in 2019 which helped create an immediate atmosphere of trust. “There is so much vulnerability and intensity, it was nice to already feel safe,” Masten said. While Nickle had not worked with the trio directly, she has been in other Sierra Stages productions and quickly fell into the fold.

There is also no lack of admiration among the cast, director and support team. Masten said the chance to work with Sands was one she would not pass on while Sands said Masten was one of the first people she thought of for the role.

Mason said getting back to work has been both challenging and rewarding. “We’d been doing plays for about 12 years, and we put on about three plays a year and, we had gotten into a groove and all of that stopped quite abruptly. It takes a while to ramp up, but everyone has been great.” He added, it is great to be back. “The reason I do theater is to bring everyone together and allow for the creativity of all the various constituents and that is the pleasure I get out of it and presenting something that I think people will like. That is the reward because for the last two years we have been struggling to figure out how to do that.”

Set design is by Pam Hodges. Light design by Les Solomon. And the stage manager is Jilline Henderson, who Sands Hall credits with keeping them all together!

Sands concluded, “There are so many incredibly important things to take on in this world right now. But this play felt like it took it all on in a way that is extremely universal and wouldn’t divide people. It asks for our compassion. It asks for our empathy. And I am hoping that is what happens in this venue with this (tiny) beautiful cast.”

In keeping with other performing arts organizations, proof of vaccination and masks are required for all performances. “Tiny Beautiful Things” opens March 4 and runs through March 26. For tickets and more information go to http://www.sierrastages.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Lois Masten and Trevor Wade in the Sierra Stages production of “Tiny Bueatiful Things” playing March 4 - March 26 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

Photo by David Wong

Lois Masten is Sugar in the Sierra Stages production of “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Tickets and information at http://www.SierraStages.org .

Photo by David Wong