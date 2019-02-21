Giant Steps get down at Golden Era in Nevada City tonight
February 21, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Giant steps
WHERE: Golden Era, 309 Broad St, Nevada City
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Giant Steps is a small-town jazz ensemble featuring musicians with roots in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Cameroon.
Featuring Richard Jones on drums, Ray Sayre on guitar, Fred Doumbe on bass, Gary Regina on saxophonesflute and Lorraine Gervais on vocals, the group will be performing at Golden Era Lounge on Thursday evening.
Rooted in the standards, the band's performance pays tribute to musicians whose work spanned the twentieth century, including John Coltrane, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzie Gillespie, Billy Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis, Nat King Cole, Charlie Parker, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Chick Corea.
Tonight's show will begin at 7 p.m.
